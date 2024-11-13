Yankees could have a monster outfield in 2025 with a bit of luck

Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

With a little bit of luck and strategic moves, the Yankees could enter the 2025 season with a locked-in outfield for the next six years, consisting of two of baseball’s top sluggers and one of the most promising young prospects in their farm system.

Aaron Judge: The Centerpiece of the Outfield

Let’s start with the obvious: Aaron Judge in center field. While there’s a possibility the Yankees could shift him to left field, it seems likely that Judge will remain where he is.

At 32 years old, Judge is coming off another MVP-caliber season, slashing .322/.458/.701 with 58 home runs and 144 RBIs. His 218 wRC+ indicates he was 118% better than the average MLB hitter, and his 11.2 WAR surpassed even his 2022 numbers, when he claimed the AL MVP award.

Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Despite struggling during the postseason, Judge remains the heart and soul of the Yankees’ lineup, a key factor in his role as team captain.

Defensively, Judge committed only one error all season, coming in Game 5 of the World Series, which played a role in the Yankees’ premature exit. Across 1,010 innings in the regular season, he maintained a perfect fielding percentage, though his -8 defensive runs saved and -5 outs above average suggest he was average to below-average defensively. However, his strong arm in the outfield adds significant value.

Retaining Juan Soto: The Next Piece of the Puzzle

Retaining Juan Soto is crucial for the Yankees’ plans. Soto is coming off his best regular season as a professional, playing 157 games and posting a .288/.419/.569 slash line with 41 home runs, 109 RBIs, and a 180 wRC+.

Soto’s postseason numbers further emphasize his value. He hit .327 with a .469 OBP, including four home runs and nine RBIs across 14 games, and showcased elite plate discipline with a 21.9% walk rate.

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

While Soto’s defensive capabilities are average at best—logging a .993 fielding percentage over 1,277.2 innings and posting zero defensive runs saved and -4 outs above average—his offensive prowess more than makes up for any defensive shortcomings.

However, Soto is currently being courted by multiple teams, with the New York Mets emerging as significant competitors who could offer him a deal worth $700 million. While the Yankees are prepared to compete for his services, they must establish a limit they won’t exceed. Soto, with unfinished business in New York, knows he would have a chance to contend for a championship every year with the Yankees.

Developing Jasson Dominguez: The Young Talent

The Yankees can further enhance their outfield by promoting top prospect Jasson Dominguez. While Dominguez may not yet match Alex Verdugo defensively, he offers a superior offensive profile. The 21-year-old switch-hitter played 18 sporadic games in the MLB last season, hitting .179/.313/.304 with two home runs and four RBIs. He also offers better base-running skills and showed more consistency against right-handed pitching when batting left-handed. His power potential is a significant upgrade over Verdugo’s long-term contributions.

Adjusting to left field at Yankee Stadium will require some experience for Dominguez. Although placing him in center field temporarily could alleviate some defensive concerns, it also increases the risk of injury due to the extra running required. Long-term, Dominguez will need to adapt to playing left field, and this transition will likely be a key focus of his offseason training.

Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Financial Flexibility and Strategic Moves

Transitioning Dominguez to the MLB full-time will significantly reduce the cost of left field, as he is still in the pre-arbitration phase. This cost-saving measure can help the Yankees allocate more funds toward Soto’s contract. Verdugo earned $8.7 million last season, and general manager Brian Cashman can repurpose this amount elsewhere.

A Dangerous Trio in the Outfield

The combination of Judge, Soto, and Dominguez would give the Yankees one of the most formidable power-hitting trios in baseball. While their defense may have areas of concern, the offensive firepower this lineup would bring more than compensates for those deficiencies.