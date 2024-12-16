Yankees could get really creative with 44-HR solution at first base

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The Yankees are actively exploring ways to strengthen their roster after missing out on several marquee players this offseason. One creative option under consideration is signing Anthony Santander, but not as an outfielder—at first base. Though a risk, Santander’s offensive profile and versatility could make him a valuable addition.

Limited Experience at First Base

Santander has limited experience at first base, logging only 73 innings at the position in his career. However, during that time, he posted one out above average and one defensive run saved, suggesting he is at least serviceable defensively. Transitioning to first base full-time would be a gamble, but the Yankees might see this as a chance to maximize Santander’s switch-hitting power while filling a critical positional need.

Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Elite Power from Both Sides of the Plate

Santander’s offensive upside is undeniable. In 2024, he delivered a career-best performance, slashing .235/.308/.506 with 44 home runs and 102 RBIs. His 122 wRC+ highlights his above-average contributions at the plate, even as his on-base percentage lagged behind his slugging numbers. A switch-hitter with elite power from both sides of the plate would provide much-needed balance to the Yankees’ lineup, offering production against both right-handed and left-handed pitchers.

Risk and Reward at First Base

The decision to play Santander at first base would come with inherent risks. His defensive inexperience at the position could lead to lapses in critical moments, and there is no guarantee that he can handle the rigors of a full season at first. However, the Yankees could mitigate some of this risk by pairing him with a reliable backup, ensuring the position remains solid defensively.

If Santander adjusts well, his bat would more than justify the move. A switch-hitting first baseman with the ability to hit 40+ home runs is a rarity, and the Yankees could potentially unlock even more production from Santander in the hitter-friendly confines of Yankee Stadium.

His projected contract lands in the five-year, $100 million range. For a player with his power, $20 million per season could be a bargain, and it would replace Juan Soto’s total with ease.

A Complementary Move: Acquiring Cody Bellinger

Adding Santander to the roster doesn’t preclude the Yankees from pursuing other upgrades. Cody Bellinger remains a strong trade candidate, and the Cubs might consider eating some of his remaining $53.2 million salary over the next two seasons. Bellinger, a former MVP, would slot perfectly into left field, allowing Aaron Judge to move back to right field and Jasson Dominguez to patrol center field. They could also keep Jasson in left and slot Bellinger into center, where he has [plenty of experience.

Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Bellinger’s defensive versatility could also provide additional insurance at first base if Santander struggles to adapt. The combination of Santander’s bat and Bellinger’s all-around game would significantly boost the Yankees’ lineup while enhancing their defensive alignment.

Building a Balanced Lineup

By signing Santander to play first base, the Yankees would address two major needs with one move: power at the corner infield spot and improved offensive depth. If coupled with a trade for Bellinger, the Yankees would have the foundation for a formidable lineup, ensuring they remain competitive in a challenging American League. The risk associated with Santander’s defensive inexperience at first base could be outweighed by the reward of his offensive firepower, making this an intriguing option for a team looking to retool and contend.