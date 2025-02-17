Yankees could call the Mets to try and dump $18.5 million pitcher after Montas injury

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The Mets were counting on Frankie Montas to be a key part of their rotation, but those plans took a hit after he suffered a high-grade lat strain that will sideline him for at least six to eight weeks.

That timeline doesn’t even factor in the additional ramp-up period he’ll need to build back to full strength, meaning the Mets could be without him for a good chunk of the season. With their rotation already relying on some high-risk bets, they may need to act quickly to reinforce the staff.

Could Marcus Stroman Be a Solution?

A familiar name could have made some sense. The Yankees are looking to offload Marcus Stroman and his $18.5 million salary, and the Mets need an innings eater while Montas recovers. Stroman spent 2021 in Queens, throwing 179 innings with a stellar 3.02 ERA. Those days are long gone, but if the Mets were willing to take on a portion of his contract, the Yankees would likely move him in a heartbeat.

Stroman’s performance dipped significantly in 2024, and questions about his velocity and long-term effectiveness make him a risky addition. Still, with few dependable free-agent options left on the market, a short-term reunion might have been worth considering.

Mets Likely Looking Elsewhere

Despite the logical fit, a Stroman return to the Mets doesn’t appear to be in the cards. Andy Martino of SNY shut down the speculation, stating, “Do not expect a return of Stroman with the Mets.” That suggests the Mets will explore other avenues, possibly targeting a lower-cost free agent or waiting to see what develops on the trade market as spring training progresses.

For now, they’ll have to patch things together internally, but with Montas out for an extended period, a rotation addition may be inevitable.