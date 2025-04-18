Yankees could bring back star pitcher they traded for Juan Soto

Credit: David Frerker-Imagn Images

When the New York Yankees dealt Michael King, Jhony Brito, Randy Vazquez, Kyle Higashioka, and Drew Thorpe to the San Diego Padres for one year of Juan Soto and Trent Grisham before the 2024 campaign, it felt like an all-in move—like pushing every chip to the center of the table.

Soto delivered, helping New York reach the World Series for the first time in 15 long years, but there is no denying the price of that trip was steep.

A Trade That Echoes

Trades like this are baseball’s version of a high-stakes poker game—you’re banking on one hand to carry you through, and while Soto played that role brilliantly, the Yankees gave away not just depth, but potential longevity.

Of all the names sent packing, Michael King now stands out as the one who might make the Yankees wonder: “Did we give up too much?”

King was already valuable in New York, but since joining the Padres, he hasn’t just taken a step forward—he’s sprinted into ace territory. A 2.95 ERA last year turned heads. A 2.42 ERA this year is turning stomachs, especially in the Bronx.

Free Agency Beckons

Here’s where the story starts to twist. Despite being part of the Padres’ rotation now, King could soon be back on the market. He and San Diego have a $15 million mutual option for 2026, but let’s be honest—that’s couch change compared to what he could command on the open market.

And timing might work in the Yankees’ favor. Once the World Series wraps up, King might be eligible to hit free agency. Unlike last time, the Yankees wouldn’t need to empty the farm system to get him—they’d just need to open the vault.

Home Field Advantage

There’s another card in the Yankees’ deck: geography. According to Jon Heyman, King, a Rhode Island native, has strong East Coast ties. His wife’s from New Jersey. They lived in Manhattan. In a sport where lifestyle can be as persuasive as dollar signs, that matters.

Bobby Milone even highlighted Heyman’s words on X: “King, an East Coast guy… is a great candidate to return to the Yankees as a free agent.”

"King, an East Coast guy (he’s from Rhode Island) who lived in Manhattan and whose wife is from Paramus, N.J., is a great candidate to return to the Yankees as a free agent" — Bobby Milone (@BobbyMilone29) April 17, 2025

Familiar Face, New Value

King turns 30 in May, but he’s pitching like a guy entering his prime, not exiting it. He’s no longer just a versatile arm—he’s a proven frontline starter, the kind of pitcher who could stabilize a rotation like a keel steadies a ship.

The only question is whether the Yankees will prioritize rotation spending in the coming offseason. If they do, King fits the bill like a missing puzzle piece sliding back into place.