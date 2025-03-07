Yankees could bite the bullet and cut infielder with $30 million on the books

Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

The Yankees have a difficult choice to make when it comes to veteran infielder DJ LeMahieu. The 35-year-old has been dealing with injuries for the past two seasons, and now, just two at-bats into his spring debut, he’s sidelined again after tweaking his calf.

With Opening Day fast approaching, the team has to determine whether his roster spot is worth holding onto or if it’s time to cut ties.

Injuries and Decline Have Defined Recent Years

LeMahieu has been one of the Yankees’ most respected veterans, but his recent production has been a shell of what it once was. Last season, he hit .204/.269/.259 over 67 games, posting a 52 wRC+—which means he was 48 percent worse than the league-average hitter. His once-reliable contact skills have vanished, and his power has all but disappeared.

Credit: David Rodriguez Munoz / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Yankees were rumored to be considering releasing him last year, but several players reportedly stepped in to vouch for him, keeping him on the roster. Now, with his latest injury, the organization has to take a hard look at whether he’s still worth a spot on the team.

Financial Dilemma Looms Over the Decision

LeMahieu is still owed $30 million over the next two seasons, making him an expensive question mark. If the Yankees release him, they would have to eat the remainder of his deal, a tough pill to swallow. However, if he remains on the roster and continues to struggle with injuries and declining performance, he takes up a valuable spot that could be given to a younger, more productive player.

For now, the Yankees will likely place him on the injured list, allowing them to recoup some insurance money while giving them time to evaluate their options. But even if he returns, the reality is that his days as a key contributor seem to be behind him.

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

A Future Without LeMahieu?

The Yankees are shifting toward a more athletic and versatile infield, and LeMahieu no longer fits that mold. With Oswaldo Cabrera likely earning the third base job and Oswald Peraza competing for a roster spot, the team may be better off moving on.

General manager Brian Cashman has a tough call to make. Is LeMahieu’s experience and clubhouse presence still valuable enough to justify his spot, or is it time to accept that his best days are behind him? The Yankees don’t have to rush a decision, but at some point, they’ll have to choose between sentimentality and practicality.