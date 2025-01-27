Yankees could be ‘waiting’ on elite defensive infielder via trade market

Credit: Joe Puetz-Imagn Images

The Yankees could be biding their time, waiting to see if Nolan Arenado becomes available via trade. According to Bryan Hoch of MLB.com, the Yankees were connected to Arenado earlier this offseason after he reportedly rejected a deal to the Houston Astros. The 33-year-old third baseman would bring a wealth of defensive talent to the Bronx, which aligns with the Yankees’ emphasis on run prevention.

In 2024, Arenado logged 1268.1 innings at third base, showcasing his defensive prowess with a .977 fielding percentage, six defensive runs saved, and nine outs above average. His glove remains among the best in the game, making him a potential game-changer at the hot corner.

Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Offensive Decline Raises Concerns

Despite his defensive brilliance, Arenado’s bat has shown signs of regression. Over 152 games in 2024, he hit .272/.325/.394, with 16 home runs, 71 RBIs, and a 102 wRC+. While still slightly above league average, these numbers are a far cry from the slugging power he once displayed. His isolated slugging percentage fell to .123 this past season, a sharp decline from the .241 mark he posted in 2022.

This drop in power mirrors the decline seen in his former teammate, Paul Goldschmidt, who recently signed with the Yankees. Like Goldschmidt, Arenado would offer experience and leadership, but whether his bat can still make a significant impact remains an open question.

Financial and Fit Considerations

Arenado’s contract presents both opportunities and challenges. He counts $25.5 million against the luxury tax annually over the next three seasons, but the Colorado Rockies, who traded him to the St. Louis Cardinals in 2021, are paying a portion of that deal. The Rockies will contribute $5 million toward his 2025 salary, reducing the Yankees’ financial burden slightly if they acquire him.

There’s also the possibility that the Cardinals might cover a portion of Arenado’s contract in a trade. Even so, the Yankees would be committing to a 33-year-old third baseman through 2027, a long-term risk for a player showing offensive decline.

Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Beyond the finances, Arenado’s offensive profile isn’t a natural fit for Yankee Stadium. He’s a pull hitter who tends to send the ball to left field, which isn’t the most advantageous approach in the Bronx. Right-field power plays better in Yankee Stadium, which makes players like Goldschmidt more attractive in that environment.

Why the Yankees Might Still Move

Despite the drawbacks, Arenado’s defensive skills and pedigree might be too tempting for the Yankees to pass up. With their sights set on maximizing run prevention, his presence at third base would elevate the team’s infield to another level. Additionally, Arenado’s connection to Goldschmidt could provide a leadership dynamic that helps solidify the clubhouse as the Yankees aim for a championship push.

If the Yankees are willing to gamble on Arenado’s declining bat and find a way to manage his contract, they could secure one of the game’s premier defenders at a position of need. For now, the situation remains fluid, but Arenado’s name is one to watch as the offseason continues.