Yankees could add juice to the bullpen with perfect deadline target

The Yankees find themselves in a spot that’s becoming painfully familiar — watching late-inning leads slip away.

Their bullpen currently carries a 4.05 ERA, one of the worst in baseball, leaving fans bracing for disaster every time a starter exits.

You can almost hear the collective breath-holding in the Bronx with every call to the pen.

It’s a problem general manager Brian Cashman simply can’t ignore much longer.

Ryan Helsley checks every box for what the Yankees need

When scanning the market for relief help, Ryan Helsley of the St. Louis Cardinals stands out like a lighthouse in a storm.

Helsley boasts a 3.30 ERA across 30 innings this season and has struck out 35 batters, flashing dominance that the Yankees desperately need.

It’s not just the surface stats — Helsley’s underlying metrics scream elite.

He sits in the 95th percentile in chase rate, 83rd percentile in whiff rate and 80th percentile in strikeout rate.

Perhaps most eye-popping is his fastball velocity, averaging a blistering 99.2 mph, ranking him in the 98th percentile.

That’s the type of power arm the Yankees haven’t consistently had in years.

Why Helsley could be more than a rental

While the Yankees might prefer to snag an expiring contract to protect their top prospects, Helsley comes with two more years of control.

He’ll remain under team control until 2026, which means the Yankees could look at him as more than just a quick fix.

Cashman might even consider extending him down the road if he fits well in pinstripes.

Helsley is actually in the middle of what qualifies as a “down year” by his own high standards, which could lower his trade cost slightly.

Still, even a down year for him looks like a dream upgrade compared to what the Yankees are currently rolling out.

This move could boost the entire bullpen’s confidence

Adding a legitimate high-leverage option like Helsley would do more than just improve one roster spot.

It would take the pressure off overworked arms and allow Aaron Boone to slot relievers into more comfortable roles.

Think of it like adding a sturdy beam to a shaky bridge — it stabilizes everything around it.

The ripple effect of acquiring Helsley could help get struggling veterans back on track, knowing they aren’t forced into situations they can’t handle.

Cashman has to weigh the long-term cost

Of course, nothing comes free, especially not a flamethrower under team control for two more seasons.

To land Helsley, Cashman would have to part with quality prospects, though perhaps not the absolute crown jewels given Helsley’s slightly dipped numbers.

But with the Yankees’ season teetering on the edge, it’s the kind of gamble that could pay off huge in October.