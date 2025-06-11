Yankees could add a major power bat to reinforce their infield at the trade deadline

The New York Yankees aren’t just surviving without Gerrit Cole — they’re thriving. But like a championship boxer with a stiff jab and solid footwork, they’re still missing that knockout punch.

As of Wednesday morning, New York sits proudly at 40-25, one of only two American League teams with 40 or more wins. The other? The surprisingly dominant Detroit Tigers, at 43-24.

The Yankees’ success without key players like Cole and 2024 breakout starter Luis Gil speaks volumes about their resilience and depth.

Still, the pinstripes know something’s missing.

A resilient but incomplete roster shines

While fans at Yankee Stadium still rise for every Aaron Judge at-bat, there’s a quiet acknowledgment in the Bronx: the infield, particularly second base, is an open wound.

DJ LeMahieu, once the model of consistency, is a shell of his former self, although it’s fair to point out he has looked better in recent games.

Oswald Peraza hasn’t secured the job. With Jazz Chisholm Jr. having moved to third base, the keystone remains a rotating door with no clear answer, and October doesn’t live on patchwork solutions.

Despite the adversity, the Yankees have developed one of the deepest pitching groups in the league. Without their Cy Young ace, they’re still finding ways to win — thanks in large part to internal development and timely performances from their bullpen and fill-in starters.

But to make a serious run, depth isn’t enough. They need a jolt — a calculated trade to close the gap.

Eugenio Suarez could bring power and stability

Enter Eugenio Suarez, the Arizona Diamondbacks’ veteran third baseman with power in his bat and steel in his glove.

According to ESPN, Suarez is a name to watch for New York: “A more impactful pickup might come from a power bat for third base, with Arizona’s Eugenio Suarez leaping to mind as an ideal fit.”

It makes perfect sense. Suarez has already clubbed 18 home runs and posted a 117 wRC+, meaning he’s been 17% better than the league average offensively.

He’s not just a slugger; he’s a proven contributor, having tallied between 3.5 and 4.3 fWAR in each of the last three full seasons.

His .224 average and .298 OBP are a bit underwhelming on paper, but he is much, much better than the other infield alternatives in the Yankees lineup.

He makes pitchers nervous. He brings the threat of damage every time he steps to the plate.

A perfect fit if Arizona decides to sell

The Diamondbacks, meanwhile, are drifting in the National League Wild Card race. Corbin Burnes, their ace acquisition, is now out for the year.

The writing may be on the wall for Arizona, and if they pivot toward selling before the trade deadline, Suarez becomes a very tradable asset.

In the Yankees’ lineup, he wouldn’t need to be the star. He’d simply need to play clean defense at third base and offer pop at the bottom or middle of the order.

And crucially, his arrival would allow Chisholm to shift back to second base, his natural position, thereby solidifying two infield positions in one move.

It’s like solving a puzzle where one piece slots into place and the rest suddenly make sense.

Will the Yankees make a move?

The Yankees’ front office has been aggressive before. Brian Cashman might think twice before making a bold trade, but the price for Suarez shouldn’t be particularly prohibitive, especially if Arizona falls further out of contention.

Yes, it’s a realistic scenario — and it might be a necessary one.

As the summer months roll in and the trade winds start to swirl, New York finds itself at a crossroads. With a powerful offense and a solid rotation, the Yankees are teetering on the edge of something great.

On offense, all they need is one more piece. And if that piece is Eugenio Suarez, it could be the move that gives them the balance and power needed to chase No. 28.

