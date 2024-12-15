Yankees ‘considering’ trade for Guardians slugging first baseman

Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

The Yankees remain in the hunt for a new first baseman after declining Anthony Rizzo’s club option for the 2025 season. While they reportedly engaged in talks with Christian Walker last week, no deal has materialized. Walker’s qualifying offer from the Arizona Diamondbacks complicates matters, as signing him would require the Yankees to forfeit valuable draft picks.

Josh Naylor Emerges as a Trade Candidate

According to Jon Heyman on Sunday, the Yankees are considering multiple options, including a potential trade for Cleveland Guardians infielder Josh Naylor. Known for his fiery personality and past clashes with the Yankees, Naylor isn’t exactly a fan favorite in the Bronx. However, his statistical profile paints a different picture, offering the team a lefty slugger with power and consistency.

In 2024, Naylor played 152 games, slashing .243/.320/.456 with a career-high 31 home runs, 108 RBIs, and a 118 wRC+. He tallied 2.3 WAR, solidifying himself as a reliable offensive contributor. Despite being slightly above average overall, his defense leaves something to be desired. Over 1205 innings at first base, Naylor recorded -6 defensive runs saved, one out above average, and a .992 fielding percentage. His power at the plate, however, could overshadow his defensive shortcomings.

Naylor’s Fit at Yankee Stadium

One of Naylor’s most appealing attributes is his ability to pull the ball to right field. Of his 31 home runs last season, 34 would have cleared the short porch at Yankee Stadium. The Yankees could leverage this added offensive value, making Naylor an enticing option despite his defensive limitations.

However, the Yankees’ recent trade of Nestor Cortes to acquire closer Devin Williams from the Milwaukee Brewers may leave them without the pitching assets required to make a compelling offer to Cleveland.

Naylor’s Contract Situation and Trade Challenges

Naylor is entering his final year of arbitration and will become a free agent in 2026, meaning the Yankees would acquire him as a one-year rental. This limited control mirrors their current situation with Williams, whose contract expires after the 2025 season. The Guardians, a perennial playoff contender and frequent postseason opponent of the Yankees, may be reluctant to deal Naylor to a rival. This dynamic could force the Yankees to look elsewhere for a solution.

Other Options on the Table

If a deal for Naylor proves unworkable, the Yankees could pivot to other avenues. Nathaniel Lowe of the Texas Rangers represents an intriguing trade candidate, offering both offensive production and more manageable defensive skills. Alternatively, the Yankees could revisit free agency and pursue Walker, Pete Alonso, or the cost-effective Carlos Santana. Santana, fresh off a Gold Glove-winning campaign, remains one of the most affordable solutions on the market.

While the Yankees weigh their options, the urgency to fill the void at first base looms large. Whether through trade or free agency, the decision could significantly impact their lineup heading into the 2025 season.