Yankees ‘considering’ stealing star slugger from Mets

Pete Alonso is on the New York Yankees’ mind.

Report: Yankees still pondering signing Pete Alonso

According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the Yankees are considering making a play several first basemen, one of them including New York Mets star free agent Pete Alonso:

“Still a $ gap in Bellinger trade talk with Yankees and Cubs as of this minute. It’s a matter of “who blinks first,” if ever. Still could happen but Yanks also considering Alonso, Walker, C. Santana, J. Naylor, N. Lowe, probably others,” Heyman published on X on Sunday morning.

Yankees would upgrade at 1st base by signing Alonso

Alonso is a highly desired free agent on the market. The 30-year-old first baseman would be a major upgrade for the Yankees over current starting 1B Anthony Rizzo. He owns a laudatory .992 fielding percentage across six seasons at first.

The Florida native would also approximate, if not exceed, the power-hitting that Juan Soto brought to the ball club last season. Alonso has averaged 39.25 home runs and 107.75 RBIs per season over the last four years.

Coming off of a $20.5 million deal with the Mets, Alonso could be had at an annual figure north of that on his next deal. The Yankees have $54 million at their disposal to use in filling out the rest of their roster around their elite pitching staff and bullpen while not grossly exceeding the $300 million threshold.

Alonso would be a great first baseman for the team to invest in both offensively and defensively. With the two parties continually being linked to one another, a deal could come to a head in short order as the offseason progresses toward its winter phase.