Yankees closing in on trade for major bullpen reinforcements

The New York Yankees are thirsting for bullpen help like a man lost in the desert—and Ryan Helsley might be the oasis.

As the deadline looms, general manager Brian Cashman is casting a wide net, hoping to patch a unit that’s sprung too many leaks.

According to Jesse Rogers of ESPN, the Yankees are actively scouting St. Louis Cardinals’ Ryan Helsley.

“They have resources deployed throughout the league in search of bullpen arms. If there is a closer or setup man available, New York is scouting him. Think Ryan Helsley and work down from there.”

The 31-year-old reliever is on an expiring deal, becoming a free agent after the 2025 season—not ideal for long-term planning.

But in the short term, Helsley brings high-octane heat and legitimate swing-and-miss stuff that this bullpen badly needs.

Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

Helsley’s stuff jumps off the charts

This season, Helsley has delivered a 3.00 ERA across 36 innings while racking up 41 strikeouts and flashing elite velocity.

His fastball averages 99.3 mph, making him the hardest-throwing arm in the Yankees’ bullpen the moment he arrives.

He ranks in the 94th percentile in chase rate and the 86th percentile in whiff rate, a nightmare for opposing hitters.

His slider has been nearly untouchable—opponents are hitting just .092 against it, showcasing its sharp late movement.

However, his fastball—despite the elite velocity—has been tagged hard, allowing a .406 batting average against.

That’s where the Yankees believe they can step in and unlock another level, particularly with Matt Blake’s coaching influence.

A tweak could make Helsley even more dominant

Blake has made a reputation out of transforming arms with minor adjustments—tweaking Helsley’s fastball could be next.

The underlying spin rates are solid, but location and shape are likely holding him back from full dominance on the mound.

If they can improve his fastball shape or tunnel it better with his slider, his effectiveness could skyrocket in the Bronx.

It’s easy to imagine Helsley going from erratic to elite in the span of a few weeks with the right pitching tweaks.

And with the Yankees needing someone they can trust in the eighth or ninth inning, his fit becomes even more clear.

Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

Short-term rental, long-term playoff impact?

While Helsley doesn’t fit the profile of a long-term controllable asset, he could still be the perfect rental for a deep run.

His postseason experience and raw tools give the Yankees an arm they can use confidently in high-leverage moments.

With several arms failing to rise to the occasion—like Jonathan Loaisiga—the middle relief has been completely compromised.

Helsley may not solve every bullpen issue, but he helps shorten games and lighten the load for a taxed rotation.

Even if he’s only a piece of the puzzle, he’d represent a critical addition in games where every pitch carries weight.

More moves likely on the way for Yankees

Reports indicate that this is just the beginning, with the Yankees targeting multiple pieces to round out their bullpen.

Helsley may be the first domino, but Cashman’s strategy appears focused on layering multiple arms to build depth.

With postseason intensity approaching, one elite addition isn’t enough—the Yankees need an arsenal of reliable options.

If Helsley is the start, then expect a few more aggressive moves before the deadline clock hits zero.