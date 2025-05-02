Yankees close to getting more bullpen reinforcements with high-upside prospect

Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

For a good chunk of spring, the New York Yankees had Clayton Beeter tucked away on the shelf, nursing a case of shoulder impingement.

It wasn’t the kind of injury that sparks panic, but it did require patience—and the Yankees have shown plenty. They know what they’ve got in Beeter: a potential bullpen weapon with the kind of electric stuff that doesn’t grow on trees.

A Cautious Road Back

After a careful rehab process, Beeter finally returned to game action on April 20 with Single-A Tampa. He didn’t stay long—just one outing—before being promoted to Double-A Somerset.

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Then, just like that, another level up. On Friday, he got the call to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, where the challenges start getting real and the margin for error narrows.

The Yankees made the move official on X, quietly hinting that they’re liking what they see.

Today, the Yankees transferred the rehab assignment of RHP Clayton Beeter from Double-A Somerset to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. — New York Yankees (@Yankees) May 2, 2025

In just 3.1 innings between Tampa and Somerset, Beeter’s line looks a little jagged: an 8.10 ERA and three walks. But stat lines can be deceiving, especially in tiny samples. His six strikeouts in that span paint a clearer picture—when Beeter’s on, hitters don’t square him up, they swing through.

The High Ceiling is Still There

Last year, Beeter posted a 2.08 ERA over 39 minor league innings, giving Yankees fans a glimpse of his potential. He’s not a finished product—far from it.

Injuries have been a recurring character in his story, and his control sometimes wobbles like a shopping cart with a busted wheel. But when the mechanics are clean and the shoulder is cooperating, Beeter is a strikeout artist with a full canvas: multiple pitches that can make even seasoned hitters look lost.

He’s one of the highest-upside arms in the Yankees’ system, and that’s saying something. The organization knows it. That’s why they’ve moved him carefully, like a chess piece with long-term value.

Depth with a Dangerous Edge

New York’s bullpen has been solid, but there’s always room for another bat-misser, especially one who brings a different look and late-inning potential.

Beeter fits that mold—he’s not just depth, he’s the kind of arm that could force his way into important innings if he puts it all together.

Now in Triple-A, Beeter stands one rung below the majors. The tests ahead are tougher, but so is his resolve.