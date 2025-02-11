Yankees’ young bullpen weapon slowed down by shoulder issues over the winter

Clayton Beeter is one of the pitchers the Yankees are monitoring closely this camp as he has a chance to earn a spot on the 26-man roster as a reliever, but his status for Opening Day could be in question. Manager Aaron Boone told reporters today that the right-hander had dealt with shoulder issues over the winter, and while the team believes he’s moved past it, he still had to slow down his throwing program as a result.

Last year the right-hander dealt with shoulder issues that sidelined him for the entire summer, with Brian Cashman fearing that Beeter would miss the entire season with shoulder surgery before a late-season return. A nagging shoulder issue is never ideal, and the Yankees may have to hold their breath with Clayton Beeter who Matt Blake raved about on YES Hot Stove earlier this offseason.

Shoulder Issues Continue to Plague Clayton Beeter, Yankees’ Depth Comes in Handy

Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The Yankees have consistently churned out bullpen talent over the last few seasons, and Clayton Beeter could be the next one up if he can stay healthy. The problem now is that a nagging shoulder issue could stand in the way of a breakout season if things flare up again, as that would signify a third shoulder issue in the span of 365 days.

Contrary to popular belief, the Yankees invest a ton in player health, and they seem to be under the impression that this is no longer an ongoing shoulder issue as Beeter has been cleared to throw. The Yankees would love to see the 26-year-old step into a bigger role on the pitching staff with both Devin Williams and Luke Weaver set to hit free agency this upcoming offseason.

With a four-seamer that sits between 95-96 MPH when he’s working in relief and a sharp slider with tons of vertical drop, Beeter is a whiff machine that can flourish out of the bullpen. Health is always key for pitchers and this time of year is always the most injury-prone for them as well, but the Yankees have the depth to prepare for bullpen injuries.

Recent additions include Tyler Matzek and Brent Headrick, a pair of left-handers with varying degrees of MLB experience who grade out well in Stuff+ models. Furthermore, the team has more arms in Triple-A like Yerry De Los Santos or Scott Effross who have MiLB options and are on the 40-man roster. The injury to Jake Cousins seems troubling as it’s a forearm strain, and he is expected to miss Opening Day due to the throwing shutdown, and opening jobs for other arms.

Credit: David Dermer-Imagn Images

Yoendrys Gomez is out of MiLB options and the team tendered JT Brubaker a MLB contract this winter despite not having MiLB options either, so both pitchers would love to secure a spot on the roster with a strong Spring Training this month. Other names such as the aforementioned Tyler Matzek or other NRIs such as Jayvien Sandridge and Geoff Hartlieb possess the fastball velocity to catch the attention of NYY personnel.

However the Yankees have to do it, they will piece together a powerful bullpen full of weapons who can throw gas, and Matt Blake has shown an ability to develop and hone pitching talent exquisitely. Clayton Beeter’s shoulder issue is not nearly as severe as Jake Cousins’ forearm injury and he could be ready for Opening Day barring another setback, but it’s a situation worth monitoring as the Yankees evaluate the depth on their roster.

Pitchers and catchers officially reported to camp earlier today and Spring Training games begin in just 10 days.