Yankees claim journeyman left-handed outfielder, place Ian Hamilton on 60-day IL

Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Ahead of their three-game series against the Washington Nationals on Monday, the Yankees made several roster moves. They announced that relief pitcher Ian Hamilton would be transferred to the 60-day injured list, creating an opening on the 40-man roster.

Ian Hamilton’s Injury Update

Hamilton has been sidelined with a lat injury since June 16, so placing him on the 60-day IL is more of a housekeeping move than an indication of an extended absence. If he progresses well through his rehab assignment with Double-A Somerset, he should be able to return soon.

Credit: Robert Edwards-USA TODAY Sports

Yankees Claim Outfielder Duke Ellis

To fill the roster spot, the Yankees claimed outfielder Duke Ellis from the Chicago White Sox. Ellis has only played eight major league games in his career, all of which were this season with the White Sox. He has yet to record a hit in those appearances but has stolen four bases. Known for his speed on the base paths, Ellis stole 34 bases with Chicago’s Double-A team last year and 17 in just 32 games in Triple-A with the Seattle Mariners.

Ellis’ Role and Potential Impact

While Ellis isn’t known for his offensive abilities, he is a solid defensive player who adds speed to the Yankees’ lineup. Since he’s now on the 40-man roster, Ellis will likely start in Triple-A, waiting for an opportunity to be called up. However, with Jasson Dominguez dominating in the minors, it is unlikely that Ellis will see major league action soon.

Hamilton’s Potential Return and Impact

Hamilton has posted a 4.55 ERA this season over 29.2 innings. After recording a 2.64 ERA in 2023 over 58 innings, many believed he would be a key component of the Yankees’ bullpen. Unfortunately, his performance declined, possibly due to injury.

Fortunately, Hamilton is working diligently on his comeback and is projected to be a productive relief arm. He throws his fastball in the upper 90s and uses a “slambio,” a combination of a slider and change-up, to create deception. The Yankees are anticipating the return of several reinforcements, including Hamilton, Cody Poteet, Clarke Schmidt, and Jon Berti, all expected to rejoin the team next month.