Yankees claim former top prospect with 95 MPH fastball

The New York Yankees have made another waiver claim and this time it’s for a former prospect in the organization, as Roansy Contreras returns to New York. The right-hander was a Minor League arm in the organization from 2017-2020 before being traded to the Pittsburgh Pirates in a deal that brought Jameson Taillon to New York. With the Yankees looking to shore up their rotation depth at the upper levels of the Minor Leagues, they’ve added another capable starter to the roster, as he’s flashed tons of upside across his big-league career.

With a 95 MPH fastball that has good vertical life and a sweeper that he’s been able to mix in at times, the Yankees could try and refine his arsenal, although without MiLB options it’s possible the team places him on waivers again.

Roansy Contreras Claimed By Yankees, Returns to First Organization

Back in 2022, the Yankees looked like fools for parting ways with Roansy Contreras for Jameson Taillon, as the right-hander posted a 3.67 ERA and a 21.4% K% over his first two seasons with the Pirates. Things immediately went south for him in 2023 however as he posted a 6.59 ERA and struggled to do much more the year after, as the Pirates moved on due to continued struggles in the big leagues.

His time with the Angels wasn’t great either, posting a 4.33 ERA and seeing his strikeout rate further decline, but the Yankees might be able to unlock more in his repertoire. His curveball and sweeper are two pitches that are underutilized in his repertoire, as he generates good vertical movement with the hook and over 10 inches of horizontal movement with his sweeping slider.

The Yankees could try and increase the usage of those two pitches while keeping his gyro slider in the mix as well, and if those three pitches are fine-tuned in 2025, he could provide real value to the roster.

Without MiLB options, the 25-year-old is in a weird situation that will complicate his ability to generate traction at the big-league level. The Yankees cannot send down Contreras to Triple-A if he doesn’t make the team out of camp or finds himself struggling during the season, they would have to just place him on waivers instead. That creates a roster jam for the Yankees if they choose to keep him, and that might result in them placing him back on waivers later on.

The Yankees are hoping to add a left-handed reliever and an infielder to finish this offseason, but they might have to move Marcus Stroman in order to make that happen. Owed $18.5 million for 2025, the veteran right-hander is someone the Bronx Bombers would gladly eat some money to move or even attach a prospect to move. Spring Training is just weeks away, but it feels like Brian Cashman has at least another transaction up his sleeve before pitchers and catchers report.