Yankees claim former 2019 first-round pick, add to 40-man roster

Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images

The New York Yankees announced on their Twitter today that the team claimed infielder Braden Shewmake off of waivers from the Kansas City Royals. Drafted by the Atlanta Braves initially, Shewmake went 21st overall in the 2019 MLB Draft, and while he was a highly regarded defender in his time with the organization, the lack of a promising offensive profile quickly caused his stock to plummet. He was included in a four-player deal last winter to acquire Aaron Bummer from the White Sox but struggled at both the Triple-A and Major League level.

With a carer -20 wRC+ and -0.9 fWAR, I doubt the Yankees utilize him as much more than roster depth or a guy who could easily be cut from the 40-man roster if another addition is made.

Braden Shewmake Claimed By the Yankees From Royals

Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

Perhaps no position is a greater question mark than third base for the Yankees, as DJ LeMahieu and Oswaldo Cabrera are slated to split time there right now. Oswald Peraza and Jorbit Vivas are other options on the 40-man roster who could compete for the job, but the Yankees would certainly like to add a more stable option for that part of the roster.

The addition of Braden Shewmake gives them another infielder on the 40-man roster, but I doubt that the Yankees are seriously considering him for a starting job. Shewmake hasn’t posted an above-average wRC+ at any level of pro ball, but his defensive abilities keep him around because teams can always use upper-level MiLB depth.

What the Yankees will do at times is claim a player for their 40-man roster to make sure it’s full before designating that player for assignment when they make an addition. The infield is still an area the Yankees would like to address and I’d be stunned if they didn’t bring in a player on a guaranteed MLB deal to supplement the roster.

After the addition of Tim Hill on a two-year deal, the Yankees have a complete roster outside of the infield, where the right addition could make them serious World Series contenders.

READ MORE: Yankees’ switch-hitting shortstop prospect has a chance to erupt in spring training

Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images

Reported first by Jeff Passan of ESPN, the return of Tim Hill gives the Yankees a left-hander for their bullpen and rounds out their pitching staff well. The Yankees may not land a star-caliber infielder, but they have to make some moves to accommodate some of their relievers.

As things stand right now, one of Clarke Schmidt, Luis Gil, Jake Cousins, Ian Hamilton, or Fernando Cruz would have to start the season in Triple-A, as they have too many pitchers on guaranteed MLB deals. Trading Marcus Stroman could be their next move, especially with the amount of money he’s owed for the 2025 season.

The Miami Marlins are reportedly shopping for veteran starters, and Marcus Stroman could be an attractive option as the Yankees could eat some money and attach a prospect to complete a trade. If they free up ~$9 million in a trade, they could be more aggressive in their pursuit of an infielder, which may have to come through the trade market.