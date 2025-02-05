Yankees’ switch-hitting shortstop prospect has a chance to erupt in spring training

Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images

As the Yankees gear up for spring training, they’re bringing in a handful of young prospects to give them a taste of big-league competition. Among them is switch-hitting shortstop Roderick Arias, a player with tantalizing upside but a few question marks still lingering in his development.

Arias’ Raw Talent is Evident

At just 20 years old, Arias is still very much a work in progress, but the tools are there. He spent the 2024 season with Low-A Tampa, playing 124 games and hitting .233/.335/.393. He showcased some pop with 13 home runs and drove in 74 RBIs while also flashing elite speed with 37 stolen bases. His strikeout rate was on the high side at 31 percent, but a solid 12.3 percent walk rate helped keep his on-base percentage respectable.

Arias was once one of the most hyped international prospects, and for good reason. He possesses a cannon for an arm and quick feet that make him a dynamic defensive player. Scouts have long praised his natural athleticism, but the Yankees are still waiting for his bat to fully develop.

Spring Training Could Be a Crucial Test

Spring training will offer Arias a golden opportunity to face off against higher-level pitching, something that will give the Yankees a much better read on where he is in his progression. While he’s still a few years away from being a serious major league option, getting experience in a competitive environment could be the kind of push he needs to take another step forward in 2025.

Injuries have slowed down his development over the past two seasons, preventing him from making a real leap in production. However, the Yankees still believe in his upside. His elite speed and arm strength make him a fascinating infield prospect, and if his offensive game starts to catch up, he could become a name to watch in the system.

The Yankees are in no rush to fast-track Arias, but getting him into camp with big-league players should help him gauge where he stands. For now, it’s all about refining his approach, cutting down on strikeouts, and letting his natural talent take over.