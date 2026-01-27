The New York Yankees had 41 players on their 40-man roster and as a result had to clear some space, a goal they accomplished by making two different roster cuts.

Both Jayvien Sandridge and Marco Luciano have been designated for assignment, with Dom Hamel being added off waivers from the Texas Rangers.

Sandridge struggled in his lone appearance with the team during the 2025 season while Luciano was cut just days after the team picked him up off the waiver wire.

Hamel is a former Mets prospect who the Rangers picked up midseason, and he once looked to be a future rotation piece before hitting a roadblock in Triple-A that he has yet to overcome.

Dom Hamel Added to the Yankees’ Roster, Two DFA’s Made In Response

The Yankees are selecting the Mets’ 2021 third-round pick off of the waiver wire, and he had a promising start to his professional career that led to him climbing up prospect boards rapidly.

Hamel struck out 160 batters in 124 innings pitched at the Double-A level as a 24-year-old, earning a promotion to Triple-A for the following season.

It would prove to be a disastrous season for the right-hander who sported a 6.79 ERA as he saw a serious decline in strikeout rate and damage prevention.

This past season didn’t go much better, he had a 5.32 ERA and 4.91 FIP in 31 appearances with 11 of them coming as a starter.

He sports a low-90s fastball with good ride featuring a wide array of pitches such as a sweeper, cutter, sinker, slider, curveball, and changeup.

Jayvien Sandridge and Marco Luciano are the two cuts the Yankees made from their 40-man roster, which stood at 41 when the signing of Cody Bellinger became official.

The Yankees and the left-handed hitting outfielder agreed to terms last Wednesday on a five-year deal, and these two depth players are the roster casualties.

Hamel, much like Luciano a few days ago, could be designated for assignment as well in the coming days if the team decides to make another external addition.