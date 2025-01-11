Yankees’ chances of acquiring 3X batting champ dwindling

Credit: Orlando Ramirez-Imagn Images

The Yankees’ pursuit of Luis Arraez, the three-time batting champion currently with the San Diego Padres, appears to be stalling out. Reports suggest that the Padres aren’t eager to move Arraez, and the Yankees haven’t exactly been aggressive in their pursuit. While Arraez could help solve the team’s leadoff issues, there are several layers to why a deal might not be so straightforward.

A Price Tag That Complicates Things

Arraez recently avoided arbitration with a $14 million agreement for the 2025 season, his final year before hitting free agency. For the Padres, that price might push them toward exploring trade opportunities, especially if they decide to recalibrate their roster financially.

According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic: “League sources said the Padres recently indicated they would prefer to hold on to at least Arraez, but his newly agreed-upon $14 million salary poses a potential obstacle to addressing other areas of the roster.”

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

However, the Yankees have been hesitant to make a strong push, likely weighing his potential contributions against his cost and limitations.

From the Yankees’ perspective, while $14 million is far from exorbitant, adding it to their already bloated payroll—currently just under the $301 million luxury tax threshold—might require offsetting moves like trading Marcus Stroman and his $18.5 million salary.

Defensive Woes and Fit Concerns

Arraez’s offensive skillset is undeniable. He’s a pure contact hitter, boasting elite on-base ability and a career built on consistently putting the ball in play. Last season, Arraez slashed .314/.346/.392 with four home runs and 46 RBIs, earning a 109 wRC+. However, his defensive metrics leave much to be desired.

Over 339 innings at second base in 2024, Arraez committed four errors, logged a .977 fielding percentage, and posted -3 defensive runs saved with -7 outs above average. These numbers highlight his significant defensive shortcomings, which might not sit well with a Yankees team that is prioritizing run prevention and efficiency in the field.

Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Additionally, Arraez’s slap-hitting approach doesn’t align perfectly with Yankee Stadium’s hitter-friendly dimensions, designed to favor power hitters. While Arraez would undoubtedly improve the lineup’s balance, the fit isn’t seamless.

Yankees Exploring Alternatives

With the Arraez discussions seemingly at a standstill, general manager Brian Cashman has been exploring lower-profile options on the free-agent market. Names like Jorge Polanco, Paul DeJong, and Brenden Rodgers have surfaced as potential fits, albeit as less exciting solutions.

Polanco, despite his injury history, offers switch-hitting power. DeJong is a strong defender with some pop but lacks consistency at the plate. Rodgers, though solid defensively, hasn’t developed into the offensive force many hoped he’d become as a former top prospect. None of these options are perfect, but they represent the Yankees’ pragmatic approach of waiting for the right opportunity without overcommitting.

Waiting for the Perfect Moment

The Yankees seem content to bide their time, holding out hope for a better option to emerge. Whether it’s a trade deadline move or an unexpected availability on the market, the Yankees appear unwilling to compromise their long-term flexibility for a flawed short-term fix.

While Luis Arraez would add value, his limitations and the Yankees’ financial constraints suggest they may be better off waiting for a more comprehensive solution. Patience, in this case, might be the smartest play.