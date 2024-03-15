Yankees’ chance to sign Blake Snell dwindling with new preference revealed

Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Star pitcher Blake Snell has a free agency caveat that slims the New York Yankees’ chances of signing him this offseason.

MLB Insider Buster Olney revealed on the Willard and Dibs podcast that the reigning NL Cy Young award winner knows what part of the country he’d like to remain in for 2024:

“Olney told the podcast that he was basing his projection on conversations with those that know Snell and a belief that the former San Diego Padres starter has a preference to remain in Southern California,” Olney said.

Yankees: What is prompting Blake Snell to want to remain in southern California?

Snell is coming off of a magnificent 2023 MLB season with the San Diego Padres.

He has been with the franchise for the last three years and, before that, the Tampa Bay Rays for five. Snell is likely used to the good weather of both locales. Though, there’s more to it than life away from the diamond.

Both the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Angels before them have been heavily linked to the former All-Star.

Can the Yankees turn Snell’s mind and pull off a signing this winter or spring?

On top of that, his agent, Scott Boras, has been playing hardball for weeks. The super agent is seeking top dollars for his client and team situation, which will garner such a price tag.

Both L.A. teams are in one of the two biggest markets in baseball. Particularly in the Dodgers’ case, they’ve opened their checkbook without restraint for two-time NL MVP Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto.

Snell, who sported a 2.25 ERA and 234 strikeouts last year, could be third in line.

The 31-year-old reportedly turned down an offer the Yankees made him earlier this offseason. It was rumored to be in the $150 million ballpark. If New York wants any chance to form a two-headed Cy Young-winning monster at the top of their pitching rotation, a higher salary may be what entices Snell to compromise his location preferences and appease Boras.