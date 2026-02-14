Much has been said about New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole in the past few days, weeks, and months. Yes, he is still expected to be out for most, if not all, of April, but the good news keeps coming. He threw an intense bullpen this week in camp and looked amazing. He repeatedly hit 94 mph on the radar gun and reportedly touched 96 mph, which is not far from his ideal velocity.

The fact that it is mid-February and he is already close to peak velocity after missing the entire 2025 season following elbow surgery is jaw-dropping. If anyone knows Cole, it’s the Yankees’ starting catcher, Austin Wells, who offered a glowing report after the ace’s most recent session on Friday.

“He looks like Gerrit Cole…he looks like his old self. His confidence is there. He’s in full-season form—he could get outs right now if he needed to,” Wells told SNY.

"He looks like Gerrit Cole…he looks like his old self. His confidence is there. He's in full-season form – he could get outs right now if he needed to."



– Austin Wells with @nikilattarulo pic.twitter.com/sKvrasuNYs — Yankees Videos (@snyyankees) February 14, 2026

The Last Time We Saw Cole

Let’s not forget the last time Cole pitched meaningful innings in the majors. He was busy posting a microscopic 0.71 ERA in 12.2 World Series innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Yes, that series didn’t work out the way Yankees fans wanted, but Cole was outstanding.

Credit: Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images

Cole got hurt in 2025 Spring Training and required Tommy John surgery. While he was initially expected to be out until May or June, his rehab has gone so smoothly that he could now be back in early May or even in late April. There’s even talk about Cole pitching in some late-spring games in the Grapefruit League.

Let’s be real: this isn’t just a return; it’s a renaissance. Cole might be 35 and coming off a major injury, but he still gives the Yankees a frontline starter when healthy.

What This Means for the Yankees

The Yankees have struggled to find consistent pitching depth in recent years. With Cole returning, the entire outlook of the rotation changes. He’s not just another arm; he’s the anchor. His presence elevates the entire squad, allowing younger pitchers to develop without the pressure of being the ace.

I’m convinced that the Yankees’ front office knows this. They’ve seen the impact a healthy Cole can have. This isn’t just about winning games in 2026; it’s about positioning for the postseason. The American League East is competitive, and having a frontline starter like Cole can be the difference between a division title and a wild-card spot.

Credit: Dave Nelson-Imagn Images

The Yankees need to tread carefully. They can’t rush Cole back; preserving his health should be the top priority. If they push him too hard and he suffers another setback, it complicates everything. They were counting on him to anchor the rotation, and losing him again would not only hurt the team but also impact next winter’s free agency.

I get it—Yankees fans are cautiously optimistic. You’ve seen your share of injuries and disappointments, and the anxiety is palpable. But before you write Cole off, let’s look at what the underlying metrics say about this recovery. The fact that he’s already hitting 94 mph in mid-February tells me he’s ahead of schedule.

A New Era?

Is this the dawn of a new era for the Yankees? Perhaps. The team is banking on Cole to not only return to form but also to inspire the younger guys. This is the kind of move that separates contenders from pretenders. Let’s see if the rest of the division got the memo.

Mark it down: If everything goes according to plan, this move returns the Yankees to World Series contention. Cole’s velocity and confidence are signs that he hasn’t lost a beat. The next six weeks will tell us everything.