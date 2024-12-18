Yankees catcher could be used as trade piece in upcoming weeks

The New York Yankees have been wheeling a dealing in the last few days. After securing star lefty Max Fried on a mammoth $218 million deal, they turned their attention to the trade market to start solving two areas of need: relief pitching and offense.

First, they swung a deal for star closer Devin Williams, arguably the best in the sport, and then traded for center fielder Cody Bellinger. To get the two players, they had to send Nestor Cortes, Caleb Durbin, and Cody Poteet packing.

Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

The Yankees have more moves to make, though. With Bellinger slated to play center field, they still need a first baseman and probably a second baseman, too, among other things. And yes, they could deal some prospects (so far, they have held onto their top guys), but some MLB pieces could be flipped, too.

Enter Jose Trevino. Austin Wells won the Yankees starting catcher position with a phenomenal 2024, both offensively and defensively. This could make Trevino expendable, and since he does have value because of his extraordinary defense behind the plate (he is a former Gold and Platinum Glove award winner), there is a chance he will be moved, according to a recent report.

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

The Yankees could potentially trade Trevino

“Jose Trevino is another potential trade candidate for the Yankees this offseason, per sources. The 2022 All-Star catcher is projected to earn over $3M in arbitration for 2025,” reported Francys Romero wrote on X.

Don’t expect Trevino to bring a star prospect in return: he is a 74 wRC+ career hitter after all. But he could be used as a secondary piece in a minor trade and would probably welcome the chance for more playing time in another organization.

He did have a solid 2024 with the Yankees, hitting .215/.288/.354 with eight homers and an 83 wRC+. That, combined with his 9.8 Framing Runs, 9 DRS and 1.6 fWAR, make him a viable starter and valuable backup.

The Yankees would probably be thrilled if he stays as a ‘1B’ option to Wells’ ‘1A’, but could get a nice piece if traded.