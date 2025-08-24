Yankees catch major shade from Red Sox manager Alex Cora: ‘We’ve been playing well here for a while’

The New York Yankees didn’t just lose to the Boston Red Sox on Saturday — they were humiliated 12–1 at Yankee Stadium.

One of baseball’s fiercest rivalries has tilted firmly in Boston’s favor, and the Yankees looked lifeless when urgency mattered most.

Yankees falling behind in the standings

With the defeat, the Yankees are now 6.5 games behind the Toronto Blue Jays for first place in the division.

They also sit 1.5 games back of Boston in the American League East, a painful twist considering recent progress in the standings.

A five-game winning streak had temporarily restored optimism, but against Boston, the Yankees have looked flat and overwhelmed.

In the Wild Card race, they cling to second place with just a slim half-game cushion over the Seattle Mariners.

That margin leaves no room for error, and their inconsistent play makes the pressure feel heavier with every passing game.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

Boston continues dominance in the Bronx

Rivalries are fueled by big moments, and Boston has delivered plenty of them in the Bronx recently.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora made that point loud and clear after Saturday’s blowout, offering a quote sure to sting Yankees fans.

“It’s fun to come here and play well, I’ll tell you that. We play well here, we’ve been playing well here for a while. It’s a great stage, we love it.”

That remark highlights not only Boston’s success but also New York’s repeated struggles protecting home turf against their greatest rival.

Yankees lack urgency when it matters most

What’s most frustrating for fans is how the Yankees approach games that require heightened urgency and focus.

Instead of fighting with desperation, the lineup too often looks passive, waiting for someone else to deliver the big hit.

Against Boston, that mentality was exposed, with runners stranded and defensive miscues compounding an already lopsided contest.

If the Yankees had real pride in their performance, this series would’ve been an opportunity to punch back, not roll over.

The Volpe and infield problem

Anthony Volpe’s regression remains a major storyline dragging down the Yankees infield both defensively and offensively.

Errors and weak at-bats are piling up, and it’s leaving the team scrambling to cover one of the most important positions.

Jose Caballero, acquired from Tampa Bay, has looked steady in limited chances, and many wonder why he isn’t starting more often.

Volpe represents the bigger issue: a team stubbornly sticking with underperformance while refusing to maximize better immediate alternatives.

Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

The bigger picture for New York

This series against Boston has felt like a microcosm of the Yankees’ season: flashes of talent buried under inconsistency and wasted opportunity.

Every time the team gains momentum, they collapse against a rival eager to exploit their flaws and silence Yankee Stadium.

Fans are left questioning whether this team has the mental toughness to navigate the stretch run and reclaim control of their destiny.

For now, the Yankees are one loss away from a sweep, and the standings don’t allow much more margin for error.

The Red Sox look like the hungrier, sharper team — and the Yankees look like a group still searching for their identity.