The early days of a baseball season often feel like a high-stakes jigsaw puzzle where the most important pieces are still sitting in the box. For the New York Yankees, the picture at the front of that box looks a bit different from what fans might have envisioned during the winter. Two of their highest-profile hurlers, Gerrit Cole and Carlos Rodon, are out at the moment, but not for long.

As it stands, the Yankees are staring at a rotation comprised of Max Fried, Luis Gil, Ryan Weathers, Will Warren, and Cam Schlittler on Opening Day, with Ryan Yarbrough and Paul Blackburn as fallback options should anything happen to the first five. While that group has the talent to hold the line, the atmosphere around George M. Steinbrenner Field is starting to shift from cautious maintenance to genuine anticipation.

The momentum is beginning to swing in a positive direction, suggesting that the current pitching staff is merely a bridge to a much more formidable unit. Cole has already been turning heads, having successfully navigated three live batting practice sessions. Seeing his fastball touch 97.5 mph this early is the pitching equivalent of hearing a vintage sports car engine roar to life after a long winter in the garage; it is a sign that the mechanics are sound and the power is still there.

Rodon Hits a Milestone

While Cole’s progress provides a steady heartbeat for the organization, the latest update on Rodon offers a much-needed shot of adrenaline. The left-hander recently crossed a significant hurdle in his recovery process, moving from the lonely world of bullpens to the competitive reality of facing live hitters.

“Carlos Rodon tossed an inning of live batting practice at Steinbrenner Field, his first time facing hitters since elbow surgery,” Bryan Hoch of MLB.com posted on X.

This milestone is particularly encouraging because it validates the recovery path laid out following his October procedure to remove bone spurs. At the time of the surgery, the medical staff circled late April or early May on the calendar as a realistic window for his return. Monday’s session confirms that he is not just walking that path, but doing so without any unexpected detours.

The Ceiling of an Ace

When Rodon is right, he doesn’t just pitch; he dominates. He functions as a solid number two starter who possesses the rare ability to pitch like a primary ace for long stretches. We saw the full extent of that potential last season when he carved through opposing lineups to the tune of a 3.09 ERA. Racking up 203 strikeouts over 195.1 innings is a testament to his durability and his “swing-and-miss” stuff, ultimately providing the team with 3.2 fWAR.

The drop-off late in the year was jarring, as he struggled through a postseason where his ERA ballooned to 9.72 over two starts. It was clear then that the engine was stalling, but with the bone spurs removed and his full range of motion restored, that version of Rodon appears to be a ghost of the past. If he can recapture the form that made him a nightmare for hitters last summer, the Yankees’ rotation transforms from a collection of question marks into a powerhouse.

The Road Ahead

Despite the optimism, the training staff won’t be handing him a jersey just yet. Rodon still has several boxes to check before he can contribute to the win column in the Bronx. The next phase involves stretching his stamina, moving from a single inning of live BP to more taxing two- or three-inning stints.

Once he proves his elbow can handle the increased volume, he will need to test his stuff in a game environment, whether that happens in the final days of the Grapefruit League or through a controlled minor league rehab assignment. The finish line is visible, and for a Yankees team waiting on its heavy hitters to return to the mound, those few weeks can’t pass quickly enough.