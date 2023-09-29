Yankees’ $162 million pitcher is getting ready to disappear after season concludes

Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Carlos Rodón, the New York Yankees‘ starting pitcher, experienced a 2023 season that fell short of expectations, leaving fans and experts speculating about his next move.

“I’m going to get away, man,” Rodón said to NJ.com’s Randy Miller. “You won’t find me. I’ll be gone.”

The 30-year-old southpaw shared his intentions of spending quality time with family, emphasizing his desire for “some time to not think about baseball.”

From his conversation with Miller, it’s clear Rodón is seeking a mental reset. He’s aiming to put the past behind him and focus on rediscovering his All-Star prowess in 2024. A rejuvenated Rodón could be a game-changer for the Yankees, providing the powerhouse duo of Rodón and probable Cy Young Award recipient Gerrit Cole that fans eagerly anticipated.

First Year With the Yankees: A Season to Forget

Last offseason witnessed Rodón joining the Yankees’ fold with a robust six-year, $162 million contract. However, his debut in the iconic pinstripes wasn’t what fans had envisioned. Rodón’s initial three months were marred by injuries, and when he did take the mound, his form was lackluster.

His season’s stats tell a story of struggle: in 13 starts, Rodón recorded a 3-7 win-loss, a 5.74 ERA, and a 1.32 WHIP. These figures are a far cry from the ace-level performance many expected.

The Yankees had their fair share of pitching woes, with key starters like Rodón, Nestor Cortes, and Domingo German sidelined for extensive periods. This lack of consistent rotation depth undeniably played a role in the team’s uneven run.

