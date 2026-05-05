Aaron Boone provided an excellent update for the Yankees on Carlos Rodon, noting that his next start in Triple-A will be his final one if all things go well.

Anything can happen between now and the recovery period following this start for the Scranton RailRiders against the Worchester WooSox, but if everything is as expected, then he will be back in the Bronx soon.

New York has been off to an incredible 23-11 start despite the losses of Carlos Rodon and Gerrit Cole, sporting the best rotation ERA and WAR in MLB so far.

They hope to make an already formidable unit even better, potentially leaving room for an excellent ballclub to truly establish itself as a top-flight contender in the sport.

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If All Goes Well, Carlos Rodon Will Make Next Start With the Yankees

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Carlos Rodon was an anchor for the Yankees’ rotation during the 2025 season, but he’s re-joining a staff this time around that has been rolling.

The left-hander had a 3.09 ERA in 33 starts last season with 203 strikeouts in 195.1 IP, and he’ll slide into a rotation that sits atop Major League Baseball in ERA, WAR, and K-BB%.

New York has had an excellent 1-2 punch in Max Fried and Cam Schlittler while Ryan Weathers and Will Warren have stepped up as mid-rotation starters.

A hole you could poke in the rotation is in their fifth slot, as Luis Gil was demoted after a horrendous showing in four starts where he looked uncompetitive.

Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Elmer Rodriguez, who is making the start against the Texas Rangers tonight, is the current fifth starter but it is viewed as a temporary measure as Carlos Rodon nears a return.

The Yankees have Gerrit Cole on the way as well, but Aaron Boone noted that this next rehab start he’s going to make for the Hudson Valley Renegades will not be his final one of this assignment.

New York will have a tough decision to make regarding their rotation if they remain healthy when Cole returns, since Ryan Weathers has performed well and Will Warren has been absolutely dominant.