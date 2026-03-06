Aaron Judge had glowing reviews about Carlos Lagrange after facing the Yankees’ prospect earlier in camp, speaking about his demeanor and ace-level upside.

Now Gerrit Cole, who is currently working back from Tommy John Surgery, is the latest to revel in how talented Lagrange is giving a strong scouting report to Bryan Hoch of MLB.com:

Gerrit Cole’s scouting report on Carlos Lagrange: “It’s like, silly. I’ve never seen anything like it. It’s wild. I’m just blown away by the velocity every time.” — Bryan Hoch ?? (@BryanHoch) March 6, 2026

Sitting 100 MPH consistently throughout Spring Training and in the live bullpen session he threw earlier today, Lagrange is positioned to get to Triple-A when the MiLB season begins.

With how much buzz has surrounded him throughout February and March, there’s a growing sense that his MLB debut will occur in the upcoming 2026 season.

READ MORE: Yankees’ Gerrit Cole exceeds 97 MPH on his fastball in recent live bullpen

Gerrit Cole is “Blown Away” By Carlos Lagrange, Yankees Could Have a Star

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

When Gerrit Cole speaks about a pitcher, ears around the pitching world tend to perk up, as the Yankees’ star pitcher had a ton of praise for what Carlos Lagrange could become.

The free-and-easy velocity that the 22-year-old velocity has shown throughout camp is enticing with the club potentially being able to use him as a reliever during the season if his command doesn’t progress.

Sporting a 100 MPH fastball that gets up to 103 MPH, Lagrange’s best pitch might still be his power changeup which is accompanied by a firm slider and a sweeper.

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Last season Carlos Lagrange pitched at the High-A and Double-A levels, striking out the third-most batters for any pitcher in Minor League Baseball during the 2025 season.

He’s ranked as a top 100 prospect on most major outlets including Baseball America, Baseball Prospectus, and MLB Pipeline which have him as a top four prospect in the organization as well.

The Yankees will not bring him to San Francisco when Opening Day rolls around, but they will certainly keep tabs on his performance in the Minor Leagues as a call-up is a legitimate outcome in 2026.