Carlos Lagrange, who exploded onto the scene last year as one of the 3-4 best prospects in the Yankees’ organization, has seen his stock soar over the past year and it continues in MLB Pipeline’s latest ranking.

The Dominican-born flamethrower was ranked as the 10th-best right-handed pitching prospect in the sport, a premium title given to someone who was an afterthought to most national writers entering the season.

Lagrange is a top-100 caliber prospect who has displayed the ability to run his fastball up to 103 MPH while throwing a nasty changeup and some gross sliders as well.

With the Yankees still eyeing pitching, his name has come up in trade conversations, but if the team chooses to hang onto him he could have an impact on the big league club as soon as 2026.

READ MORE: The Yankees have an offer of over $150 million on the table for Cody Bellinger

The Yankees Could See Carlos Lagrange’s 103 MPH in New York Soon

Credit: Sean Petraitis | Empire Sports Medua

Not many prospects saw their stock rise the way that Carlos Lagrange’s did in 2025, the right-hander flashed an elite four-seam fastball that MLB Pipeline graded as a 70 on the 20-80 scale.

This would mean that they view his fastball as one of the best in baseball, and that’s not shocking when you see the velocity and movement on that pitch.

Lagrange’s fastball sat around 98 MPH with 18 inches of Induced Vertical Break, giving it both elite velocity and ride at the top of the zone that can blow hitters away.

100 MPH fastball + 90 MPH changeup overlay from Carlos Lagrange.



Absolutely nasty. pic.twitter.com/8sE9bTHIfu — Ryan Garcia (@RyanGarciaESM) September 9, 2025

There’s a serious debate about who the best pitching prospect in the Yankees’ organization is, with some believing that to be Elmer Rodriguez while others view Carlos Lagrange as their best arm.

MLB Pipeline’s ranking would indicate that they’ll have Lagrange ahead of Rodriguez on their list while Baseball America ranked it in the opposite manner.

Rodriguez is already on the 40-man roster and could see big-league reps as soon as Opening Day with Lagrange still being in Double-A, but don’t be shocked if he gets a promotion to the Bronx mid-way through the season.

Cam Schlittler opened the season in Double-A and found a way to rocket up to the Major Leagues before the trade deadline, and Carlos Lagrange has similarly impressive stuff.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

When he opened the season in Somerset, Schlittler had a more advanced feel for locating his fastball, but he didn’t have the dominant secondary pitch that Lagrange currently has.

The development of a changeup has turned Lagrange’s outlook around as scouts can still point to command as a reason to believe he won’t be a starter but can’t really look at his arsenal depth.

He also has a sweeper and slider with both of these pitches having strong whiff rates, and we could be looking at a pitcher who could have another explosive season and make that push for big league innings.