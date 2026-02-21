Following the Yankees‘ defeat in Sarasota against the Orioles, they’ll travel back home to George M. Steinbrenner Field with the Tigers coming into town.

Today marks the home opener for the Yankees in the 2026 Grapefruit League, and Carlos Lagrange is the one taking the mound for them as he looks to follow up a strong performance from fellow top prospect Elmer Rodriguez.

Lagrange struck out 168 batters across 120 innings last season between High-A and Double-A, posting a 3.53 ERA and 3.14 FIP and flashing elite-level stuff.

His 103 MPH fastball and array of excellent secondary pitches have helped him fly up prospect boards, but he’ll get a nice challenge against a Tigers lineup that will feature Gleyber Torres among others.

Carlos Lagrange Set to Make Yankees’ Home Opener Start Against Tigers

Credit: Sean Petraitis | Empire Sports Medua

The Tigers will test Carlos Lagrange with various big leaguers and big-league hopefuls, with Gleyber Torres, Jahmai Jones, Colt Keith, Jake Rogers, and Jace Jung all in the lineup.

At shortstop they’ll have no. 2 overall prospect on Baseball America Kevin McGonigle making the start and hitting second, so there’s a good amount of talent to present a real challenge for the 22-year-old Lagrange.

He impressed in live bullpens as he threw a 102.6 MPH fastball by Aaron Judge, and now he’ll get a chance to show front office personnel how he’ll look against quality competition.

Credit: Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Yesterday the Yankees saw Elmer Rodriguez shine against an Orioles’ lineup full of everyday regulars including Pete Alonso and Gunnar Henderson, now they’ll hope for the same from Carlos Lagrange.

While there is not seemingly a path for him to make the Major Leagues out of camp, a strong Spring could result in him being moved up to Triple-A to open the season.

It will be a 1:05 PM EST start time in Tampa and the game will be broadcasted on YES Network, as Keider Montero will oppose Carlos Lagrange as the starting pitcher for the Tigers.