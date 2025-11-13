In another defining moment for the New York Yankees, Aaron Judge once again reminded everyone that consistency and dominance still matter in a sport obsessed with new stars and shiny narratives. The 33-year-old slugger captured his third American League MVP award, edging Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh in a very close vote, 355 to 335. It wasn’t the landslide some of his earlier wins had been—but it didn’t need to be.

Judge got 17 first-place votes and 13 for second, while Raleigh earned 13 first-place votes and 17 to be the runner-up. It was a razor-thin win, but a win nonetheless.

MVP. Case Closed.



Congratulations to @TheJudge44 on winning the 2025 American League MVP award ? pic.twitter.com/WaDcqDOIew — New York Yankees (@Yankees) November 14, 2025

A Tight Race Between Titans

Raleigh, a catcher, made a compelling case, leading the league with 60 home runs and 125 RBI—numbers that would win the MVP in most years. But 2025 wasn’t most years, and Aaron Judge isn’t most players. The Yankees captain didn’t just hit; he dominated at-bats in a way that still feels unmatched in the modern game.

Judge led the American League with a .331 batting average, a 204 wRC+, and 10.1 fWAR. He scored 137 runs—an absurd total in today’s run environment—and even after missing time with a flexor strain in July, he still finished with 53 home runs. Without that brief injury setback, it’s not hard to imagine him pushing Raleigh for the league lead in long balls too.

The Historical Company He Keeps

With this latest triumph, Judge joins some truly rarefied air. He now sits tied for third in MLB history with three MVP awards, alongside icons like Mike Trout, Albert Pujols, Alex Rodriguez, Mike Schmidt, Mickey Mantle, Roy Campanella, Stan Musial, Yogi Berra, Jimmie Foxx, and Joe DiMaggio. Shohei Ohtani stands one step ahead with four, while Barry Bonds’ seven remain a towering monument to one of baseball’s most complicated legacies.

It’s a list that says more about Judge’s place in baseball history than any advanced stat ever could. He’s not just the face of the Yankees—he’s the face of a generation of hitters who blend power with precision, strength with intelligence.

A Prime for the Ages

Over the past four seasons, the Yankees slugger has put together one of the most consistent stretches of hitting excellence the game has ever seen. His lowest wRC+ during that span is 173, recorded in 2023, and in the other three seasons—including this one—he’s topped the 200 mark.

That’s not merely elite—it’s historic. Few hitters, right-handed or otherwise, have ever maintained that kind of production year after year. Even amid injuries and the relentless scrutiny that comes with wearing pinstripes, Judge continues to deliver numbers that almost defy belief.

The Standard-Bearer of the Bronx

Judge’s victory is also a reminder of how central he’s become to the Yankees’ identity. For all the chatter about roster flaws, inconsistent pitching, or free-agent pursuits, he remains the heartbeat of the franchise. When Judge is healthy and swinging the bat like this, the Yankees simply feel bigger, louder, and more alive.

He’s not just carrying a team; he’s carrying a legacy that stretches from Ruth to Mantle to Jeter. Every MVP adds another chapter to that lineage—and this one might be his most satisfying yet, because it came in a fight.

As Shohei Ohtani continues to rewrite what’s possible for a baseball player, Judge’s own brand of greatness—pure, unrelenting hitting dominance—feels just as awe-inspiring. The question now isn’t whether Aaron Judge is the best hitter in baseball. That’s settled. The only real question is how far he can climb on that all-time list before he’s done.