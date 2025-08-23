Yankees captain says he is ‘angry’ and reveals the key to turnaround: ‘It’s the players in this room’

The New York Yankees suffered another humbling defeat to the Boston Red Sox on Saturday, falling 12-1 in a game that spiraled quickly.

It marked their eighth consecutive loss to their fiercest rivals this season, pushing their record against Boston to an alarming 1-8.

For fans, the optics were painful: sloppy defense, empty at-bats, and a team collapsing in a rivalry that should fuel pride.

Instead of rising to the occasion, the Yankees looked like a group overwhelmed by the spotlight, unable to match Boston’s precision.

Sloppy mistakes highlight Yankees’ struggles

Across this three-game set, the Yankees produced just four total runs while committing five defensive errors, many on routine plays.

From basic throws to the bases to botching double plays, the mistakes kept piling up in ways that drained the team’s energy.

Base-running gaffes added insult to injury, with aggressive decisions turning into unnecessary outs at moments when scoring opportunities were scarce.

The lineup’s inability to adjust was glaring too, as strikeouts piled up quickly, often within just three or four pitches.

Aaron Judge voices frustration and accountability

Aaron Judge, the face of the Yankees and their unquestioned leader, didn’t hide his emotions following Saturday’s blowout defeat.

He admitted the team was “angry” with its performance, especially at home, where fans expected fire against their fiercest rivals.

Aaron Judge was asked if the feeling is anger or frustration with how the Red Sox have dominated them recently:



Judge himself has struggled during the series, going 2-for-11 without a home run, an uncharacteristic stretch for the usually dominant slugger.

But rather than deflecting attention from his own struggles, Judge doubled down on accountability, stressing the players must take responsibility.

A captain’s message to his teammates

Judge made it clear that no outside figure can provide the solution — not Hal Steinbrenner, not Aaron Boone, not coaches, and not critics.

“It’s the players in this room. We have to step up,” he said, emphasizing that only the roster can change this team’s fortunes.

"Coaches can't fix that, fans can't fix that, media can't fix that. It's the players in this room. We've got to step up."



It wasn’t an empty cliché. The words carried weight, as if Judge hoped to jolt teammates out of a growing funk.

Like a quarterback rallying his huddle after consecutive sacks, Judge was searching for urgency before the season drifts beyond repair.

Pressure mounting on all sides

While Judge preaches accountability, the noise outside the clubhouse has grown louder with fans demanding drastic organizational changes.

Some point to Boone’s leadership, questioning his ability to spark consistent focus, while others place blame directly on ownership.

Still, Judge’s comments cut through the distractions, reminding everyone that even with coaching adjustments, players must execute on the field.

If the Yankees keep unraveling against contenders, no managerial change will mask the reality of a roster not performing collectively.

What comes next for New York

The Yankees still have one final shot against Boston on Sunday, a chance to salvage pride in a rivalry gone sour.

Snapping the losing streak won’t rewrite the script, but it could at least prove they are capable of fighting back.

Right now, the Red Sox look like the composed veteran, while New York resembles a rookie learning harsh lessons under the lights.

If that doesn’t change soon, the Yankees risk letting their season’s momentum slip, piece by piece, in games that matter most.

