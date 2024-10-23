Yankees captain finally weighs in on who the best player in the game is

Credit: Rafael Suanes-USA TODAY Sports

For decades, the New York Yankees have employed some of the best players in the game at different stages in their vast, rich history. Aaron Judge, their captain, is considered by many the most talented hitter and player in MLB at the moment and could grab his second AL MVP award in the last three seasons.

He has competition in that department, though. Los Angeles Dodgers’ Shohei Ohtani is a global star and widely considered the face of the sport. The two mega stars will square off in the 2024 World Series starting on Friday, representing the Yankees and the Dodgers, arguably the two most successful franchises in baseball.

Aaron Judge shares his opinion on LA Dodgers superstar

The Yankees star was asked to give his opinion on Ohtani, who became the founding member of the incredible 50-50 club this year and paced the National League with 54 home runs:

“He’s an impressive athlete, the best player in the game”, Judge said of Ohtani, showing him the ultimate sign of respect and admiration. Considering the fact he can pitch at a high level in addition to being a top slugger and hitter, Ohtani is without question the most complete and impactful player the game has seen.

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Yankees star is arguably the best hitter in the sport

The Yankees, however, are convinced they have the best hitter in baseball. It’s close, yes, but Judge just posted the best season ever by a right-handed hitter with a 218 wRC+ and posted the first .700+ slugging season since Barry Bonds back in the early 2000s.

Judge paced MLB with 58 home runs and 144 RBI, plus an incredible .322 batting average. He just had his finest season in MLB, even better than 2022 when he hit 62 round-trippers.

Judge is very much aware of the threat that Ohtani and the Dodgers represent to the Yankees’ quest for the World Series title. LA will be their toughest foe yet, but New York is prepared for battle.