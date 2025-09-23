Yankees can punch their ticket to the postseason as soon as Tuesday

The New York Yankees are writing a familiar script with just six games left on the schedule: playing meaningful baseball when it matters most. At 88-68, they’ve won five of their last six and look like a team peaking right on time. For a club that once felt destined to collapse under the weight of its own inconsistencies, the turnaround is as dramatic as it is timely.

The race with Toronto

The Yankees trail the Toronto Blue Jays by only two games in the American League East. Toronto holds the tiebreaker, but New York still has a clear, if narrow, path to the division crown. To leapfrog the Jays, the Yankees need to win three more games than their rivals over the final stretch. That means a flawless finish paired with a stumble north of the border — the kind of late-season swing that has defined baseball races for more than a century.

If New York can run the table while Toronto finishes 3-3, the AL East flag will fly in the Bronx. Along with it would come a coveted first-round bye, saving the pitching staff from an early October grind.

A favorable schedule

What makes this scenario more than just a pipe dream is the upcoming slate. The Yankees close the regular season at home against the Chicago White Sox and the Baltimore Orioles — two teams that have spent 2025 fighting just to stay out of the cellar. On paper, New York has a golden chance to pile up wins.

Of course, baseball has a way of humbling teams that think too far ahead. Every September brings a spoiler or two, a reminder that no game is handed out like free candy. But if Aaron Boone’s squad takes care of business, the door is open for five or even six wins. Whether that’s enough depends entirely on Toronto’s ability to hold serve.

Wild Card security

Even if the division title slips through their fingers, the Yankees are hardly on shaky ground. Their current position in the Wild Card race is as strong as it gets. Short of a total collapse, New York will claim the top Wild Card seed, giving them the best standing of any non-division winner and home-field advantage in the opening round.

In fact, the clinching scenario is already on the table. Beat the White Sox at home on Tuesday night, and the Yankees officially punch their ticket to October. It would mark the franchise’s eighth postseason trip in the last nine years — the lone miss coming in 2023, a season most fans would just as soon forget.

From shaky summer to fall momentum

It wasn’t always this optimistic. During their midsummer swoon, the Yankees looked painfully ordinary. The lineup sputtered, the pitching wavered (particularly the bullpen), and the aura of inevitability that usually surrounds the franchise vanished. For a moment, New York looked more like a .500 team than a contender.

But stars change narratives. Aaron Judge’s return from injury reignited the offense. Giancarlo Stanton, despite some streakiness, kept driving the ball with authority. Cam Schlittler’s emergence stabilized a rotation that badly needed reliability. Add in the trade-deadline arrivals of David Bednar and José Caballero, who brought late-inning relief and versatile defense and baserunning punch, and suddenly the Yankees had a new backbone.

The turnaround has been swift and emphatic, the kind of transformation that makes September baseball feel like a different sport altogether. Watching the Yankees find themselves in the season’s final act is like watching a boxer wobble in the middle rounds before coming out swinging in the tenth.

Tonight’s opportunity

One win is all it takes. Beat Chicago on Tuesday, and the Yankees are in. For a team with its eyes on bigger prizes — an AL East title, a first-round bye, and a deep October run — this is just step one.

But for fans, it’s also validation. After weeks of doubt and frustration, the Yankees once again stand where they almost always do this time of year: on the cusp of another playoff journey.