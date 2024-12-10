Yankees can plug vacant outfield position with easy trade-and-play

Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

The Yankees face a pivotal off-season after losing superstar Juan Soto to the New York Mets. Now tasked with filling the void in their outfield, they must strike a balance between competitiveness in 2025 and financial flexibility for the future.

While the temptation to invest heavily in free agents like Teoscar Hernandez or Anthony Santander looms, such moves could hamper the Yankees’ ability to target bigger opportunities down the road. Waiting for the elite 2026 free agent class, headlined by Kyle Tucker, might be their smartest play.

Kyle Tucker: A Long-Term Solution Worth Waiting For

Kyle Tucker, a left-handed slugger with Gold Glove credentials, would be a dream fit in the Bronx. The Yankees could position themselves to land the Houston Astros star in 2026 when he hits free agency. Tucker brings elite offensive production and defensive prowess, and his swing would thrive in Yankee Stadium’s short right porch.

Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

By taking a measured approach this offseason, the Yankees can avoid locking themselves into long-term contracts that could complicate their pursuit of Tucker next year.

Cody Bellinger: A Short-Term Solution with High Upside

One creative solution the Yankees could explore is trading for Cody Bellinger from the Chicago Cubs. Bellinger, 29, is coming off a slightly down season but remains an above-average hitter with the potential for a bounce-back in Yankee Stadium. His left-handed power swing aligns perfectly with the ballpark’s dimensions.

In 2024, Bellinger hit .266/.325/.426 with 18 home runs and a 109 wRC+. However, those 18 homers would have translated to 24 in the Bronx, underscoring his upside in pinstripes. His disciplined approach at the plate, highlighted by a 15.6% strikeout rate and a 7.9% walk rate, adds to his value.

Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

The Cubs have been actively shopping Bellinger, who picked up his $26.6 million player option for 2025. According to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com, the Yankees are already considering him as a solution for left field:

“Left field is another area of need, though sources say the Yankees could look to acquire Bellinger in a trade with the Cubs, plugging him into that position.”

The Bellinger Trade: A Strategic Play for Flexibility

Trading for Bellinger would allow the Yankees to address their outfield needs without committing to a long-term deal. If he performs well in 2025, Bellinger could opt out of his player option for 2026, seeking a more lucrative contract elsewhere. This would free up the Yankees to pursue Kyle Tucker or another marquee free agent in the following offseason.

Additionally, Bellinger’s versatility adds another layer of value. Beyond patrolling center field, he can also play first base, providing insurance for an aging roster and greater flexibility for manager Aaron Boone.

Avoiding Mistakes of the Past

The Yankees have already paid a high price in prospects for past trades, only to lose key players in free agency. Acquiring Bellinger aligns with a more cautious and strategic approach, giving the Yankees a proven MVP-caliber player without tying up resources long-term.

With the Cubs potentially willing to eat some of Bellinger’s salary to facilitate a deal, this move seems like a no-brainer. The Yankees can address their immediate needs while keeping their sights set on the long game.