Yankees can easily fill outfield vacany but $53.2 million stands in the way

Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

The Yankees are reportedly pursuing Cody Bellinger as they look to enhance their roster following the departure of Juan Soto. Bellinger, a versatile outfielder and first baseman, is coming off a solid season with the Chicago Cubs and could fill key gaps for New York. However, financial concerns and his overall impact on the team are points of contention in the discussions.

Cubs Reluctant to Absorb Salary

Bellinger has $53.2 million in luxury tax salary remaining over the next two years, including a $26.6 million player option for 2026. The Cubs have made it clear they are unwilling to absorb any of this financial burden, making a deal challenging for the Yankees. The luxury tax implications could restrict the Yankees’ ability to make additional moves if they take on Bellinger’s full salary.

Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

A Strong Fit but Not a Game-Changer

Bellinger’s ability to play both outfield and first base gives the Yankees flexibility, but his production doesn’t fully offset the loss of Juan Soto. In 2024, Bellinger hit .266/.325/.426 with 18 home runs, 78 RBIs, and a 109 wRC+ over 130 games. While solid, these numbers don’t move the needle significantly for a team aiming to replace Soto’s league-leading offensive output.

However, of Bellinger’s 18 homers, he would’ve tallied 24 in Yankee Stadium, thanks to the short right porch.

Defensively, Bellinger remains a valuable asset. He logged 794 innings in the outfield with a .990 fielding percentage and 132.2 innings at first base. His versatility could help the Yankees address multiple areas of need, but his offensive contributions would need to be complemented by additional acquisitions.

One Piece in a Larger Puzzle

For Bellinger to make a meaningful impact, the Yankees would need to pair his acquisition with other moves to enhance the roster. His salary limits their financial flexibility, so a deal would require careful consideration of the team’s overall strategy. Adding Bellinger alone would be insufficient to bridge the gap left by Soto, but he could be an important part of a broader plan to improve the roster.