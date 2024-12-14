Yankees can overhaul infield with 2 high-profile moves

Credit: Matt Blewett-Imagn Images

The Yankees have the financial flexibility to pursue Alex Bregman, who is expected to command a deal in the range of a seven-year, $190 million deal. The front office is currently considering the idea of adding Bregman on a big deal, reinforcing their infield defense and adding a high-caliber bat to the equation.

Bregman offers a significant upgrade over Gleyber Torres, particularly in defensive reliability and consistency at the plate. In 2024, Bregman played 145 games, slashing .260/.315/.453 with 26 home runs, 75 RBIs, and a 118 wRC+. His steady production and ability to hit in high-leverage situations would add a dependable bat to the Yankees’ lineup.

Defensively, Bregman remains one of the best third basemen in the league. Over 1,234.2 innings at third base last season, he recorded a .972 fielding percentage, six defensive runs saved, and six outs above average. Moving Jazz Chisholm to his preferred position at second base would complement Bregman at third and solidify the Yankees’ infield defense, a crucial aspect given their reliance on ground ball-heavy pitchers like Max Fried.

Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Carlos Santana Offers Value and Flexibility at First Base

Carlos Santana is a cost-efficient option to address first base after Anthony Rizzo’s departure. Expected to sign a deal in the one-year, $6 million range, Santana recently won a Gold Glove and brings valuable switch-hitting capabilities.

At 38 years old, Santana remains productive, hitting .238/.328/.420 with 23 home runs, 71 RBIs, and a 114 wRC+ in 2024. His ability to draw walks and maintain a low strikeout rate (16.7%) makes him a reliable presence in the lineup.

Defensively, Santana provides a significant upgrade over Rizzo. In 2024, he logged 1,250 innings at first base with a .996 fielding percentage, eight defensive runs saved, and 14 outs above average. Santana’s defensive prowess would bolster the Yankees’ infield, complementing a strong defensive unit led by Bregman and Chisholm.

Credit: Matt Blewett-Imagn Images

Caleb Durbin’s Departure Opens Door for Changes

The recent trade of Caleb Durbin to the Brewers removes him from consideration for the Yankees’ second base role, further highlighting the need to reinforce the infield. Bregman’s addition would seamlessly fill the gap while allowing the Yankees to utilize Chisholm’s versatility at second base. Santana’s presence at first base would provide stability and leadership, completing an infield overhaul that addresses both offensive and defensive shortcomings.

Strategic Upgrades to Compete in 2025

By signing Bregman and Santana, the Yankees would address critical needs while maximizing the value of their investments. Bregman adds star power and reliability, while Santana provides affordability and experience. These moves signal the Yankees’ intent to compete aggressively in 2025 and beyond, building a roster capable of contending for a championship.

It’s also important to note that signing Christian Walker instead of Santana would force the Yankees to give up draft capital. Both Bregman and Walker were hit with qualifying offers, meaning whichever team signs them must give up draft picks to do so. The Yankees can’t and shouldn’t be willing to give up that much capital to sign two free agents.