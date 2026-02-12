For the New York Yankees, the focus shifted from the radar gun to the training room on Thursday. Aaron Boone confirmed that Cam Schlittler is temporarily stepping away from mound work due to what the team is calling mid-back inflammation. While any disruption in February draws attention, the Yankees are currently framing this as a routine measure to stay ahead of a long 162-game grind.

I’m convinced that the decision to pause Schlittler’s bullpen sessions is more about strategic preservation than a structural crisis. I’ve seen the staff prioritize long-term durability over Grapefruit League optics, and this cautious approach reflects their commitment to having Schlittler ready for his projected role in the Opening Day rotation.

Schlittler himself provided more context on social media, identifying the area of concern as his left lat. “Left lat goes into the middle of the back, just clarifying it’s my left side, chat,” he posted on X. The right-hander seemed largely unbothered by the setback, noting his concern level is “zero”.

Left lat goes into the middle of the back just clarifying it’s my left side chat — Cam (@Cam32Schlittler) February 12, 2026

The Yankees are taking a cautious approach

Watching his high-effort delivery closely since his breakout 2025 postseason, it’s clear why the training staff is moving slowly.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Even though the discomfort is on his non-throwing side, the latissimus dorsi is a massive muscle group responsible for stabilizing the trunk during a 98-mph delivery. If the left side isn’t firing correctly to “pull” the torso through, it can lead to subtle mechanical compensations that eventually stress the arm.

My counter-intuitive take: this “shutdown” is actually the best news the Yankees could get in February. By identifying a “tweak” now and keeping Schlittler on a flat-ground program, the team avoids the high-torque stress of the mound while maintaining his arm strength. It is a controlled pause rather than a total reset.

Tests reportedly came back negative

Tests on the area reportedly came back negative, which aligns with Schlittler’s own optimism about his timeline. He is aiming to be back on a mound relatively soon, possibly as early as next week.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

If he maintains that trajectory, this will be remembered as a minor footnote in his first full season as a big-league starter. The Yankees aren’t panicking because they have the luxury of time, provided the rest of the staff stays on schedule.