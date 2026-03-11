The early days of spring training often feel like a slow-motion rehearsal, a time when the box scores matter less than the simple physics of a ball hitting a glove. But every so often, a performance cuts through the humidity of the Grapefruit League and demands your full attention. On Wednesday, during a matchup between the New York Yankees and the Toronto Blue Jays, Cam Schlittler did exactly that.

After dealing with some mid-back inflammation that stalled his start to the spring, the right-hander stepped onto the mound for his second start and looked like a man making up for lost time.

Masterclass on the Mound

To suggest that Schlittler was merely good would be doing a disservice to the craft he displayed. While some might point out that Toronto wasn’t exactly fielding an All-Star roster, a pitcher can only dismantle the batters standing in the box.

Schlittler treated the outing like a surgeon, carving through 3.2 innings while allowing just two hits and a single run. He didn’t walk a soul and sat down six hitters on strikes, leaving his spring ERA at a tidy 1.50.

For the first three frames, he was essentially untouchable and perfect. It wasn’t until the fourth inning that the gears started to grind a little, which is the baseball equivalent of a long-distance runner hitting a wall after a layoff. He isn’t fully stretched out yet, so a minor hiccup in the final stretch was almost a mathematical certainty rather than a cause for concern.

The Arsenal of a Fireballer

What really stands out isn’t just the zeroes on the scoreboard, but the sheer electricity behind the pitches. Schlittler registered eight swings and misses, showing off a diverse portfolio that kept the Jays guessing.

Seeing the hard cutter and sweeper finally split in pitch shapes…yep we're here. https://t.co/J5SxHaa7xJ — Ryan Garcia (@RyanGarciaESM) March 11, 2026

He picked up three whiffs on his four-seam fastball and another three on a refined, high-velocity cutter that looked particularly sharp.

Cam Schlittler struck out 6 across 3.2 Innings as he continued to flex his refined cutter



He sat in the upper 90s on his fastball and had his entire arsenal buzzing. He is going to be such a fun pitcher to watch in his sophomore season! pic.twitter.com/8zC3TaQWWd — Thomas Nestico (@TJStats) March 11, 2026

He even mixed in his curveball and sweeper to keep the timing off. When you see the radar gun flash 99.8 mph, you know the engine is purring. It is the kind of velocity that turns a standard fastball into a blur, making life miserable for anyone trying to time a swing.

Building the Foundation

Efficiency is the name of the game in March. Reaching 46 pitches was perhaps the most vital statistic of the night. It serves as the bridge between “spring training form” and “regular season ready.” Manager Aaron Boone has been transparent about the fact that Schlittler might not be at a full 100-pitch capacity by the time his first MLB start rolls around. However, if he produces results this dominant, the specific pitch count becomes a secondary conversation.

The trajectory here is fascinating. Just a year ago, Schlittler was something of an enigma. He started 2025 in Double-A and tore through that level with a 2.38 ERA, striking out 64 batters in only 53 innings. The Yankees saw enough to push him to Triple-A, where he continued to miss bats at an elite rate, fanning 35 in about 23 frames.

The organization has clearly figured out how to unlock his physical ceiling, turning a promising prospect into a flamethrower who routinely touches triple digits. As the rotation takes shape, the Yankees are leaning heavily on that right arm to be a stabilizing force for the long season ahead.