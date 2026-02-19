The Yankees get more good news on Cam Schlittler following a tweak in his back that he felt last week, as the right-hander told reporters that he feels good after throwing.

First reported by Meredith Marakovits of YES Network, the Yankees needed to see how his body would respond following that bullpen he threw earlier off a mound this week.

Schlittler told reporters that he had ‘zero concern’ regarding the injury following the news about the tweak in his back, and the right-hander is ready to take the next steps towards facing live hitters.

He will throw another bullpen and then attempt to throw a live bullpen for him to get involved in Spring Training games as the Grapefruit League kicks off tomorrow.

READ MORE: Yankees’ Spencer Jones executes swing overhaul as fourth outfielder battle with Dominguez heats up

Cam Schlittler Gives Positive Update, Yankees Preparing Him For Live Action

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The Yankees’ rotation has been battered with injuries already with Gerrit Cole missing time to start the year due to the Tommy John Surgery he underwent last year.

Carlos Rodon will also miss the start of the season following offseason surgery to repair a bone spur in his elbow, although he is expected to return in April.

When news broke about Schlittler’s back being not 100%, anxiety about the state of the rotation was justified with the Yankees not being able to stomach more issues at the moment.

Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

Ryan Yarbrough would be the likely sixth starter but the Yankees will get to look at what’s going on with Elmer Rodriguez who could get a look in the big-league rotation out of camp if he has a strong Spring Training.

He gets the ball on Friday to open the Yankees’ Grapefruit League schedule as they travel to Sarasota to play the Orioles, and then Carlos Lagrange will get the home opener the next day against the Tigers.

Schlittler will get ready to throw another bullpen soon with an eye on getting live bullpen action in to get ramped up for the team’s first series of the regular season in San Francisco.