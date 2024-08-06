Yankees call off Tuesday’s game against Angels, eye double-header

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Due to inclement weather on Tuesday afternoon, the Yankees postponed their expected 7:05 PM game against the Los Angeles Angels, rescheduling for a doubleheader on Wednesday. The two teams will face off at 4 PM and again 30 minutes after the end of the first game.

The Yankees will have enjoyed two consecutive days off, getting some much-needed rest and rehabbing some minor injuries that are surely hurting some individual players. Instead of a regular game being played, the Yankees used Tuesday to get some of their rehabbing pitchers some work.

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Clarke Schmidt and Cody Poteet both threw off the mound against some of the Yankees’ hitters, including Jon Berti, who is also working his way back from a calf injury.

The Yankees Will Feature Luis Gil and Will Warren

On Wednesday, Luis Gil will start at 4 PM. The 26-year-old hosts a 3.20 ERA this season over 112.2 innings, including 10.54 strikeouts per nine, a 76.9% left-on-base rate, and a 38.1% ground ball rate. Gil has tremendous stuff and he’s working on reducing his walks and locating his fastball more efficiently — he’s still been one of the best rookies in baseball.

In Game 2, Will Warren will get the start. The 25-year-old made his MLB debut last week against the Philadelphia Phillies, going over five innings. However, his contest featured a three-run homer to Austin Hays. Warren struck out six batters and looked efficient for the most part, so he will be looking to capitalize on a much weaker Angels team.

The Yankees have an opportunity to pull away in the American League East in August with a much more favorable schedule than the past few months.

At the moment, they are tied for first place with the Baltimore Orioles, both hosting a .593 winning percentage. The Orioles will face off against Toronto on Tuesday night but have a difficult upcoming schedule, especially during the latter portion of August.