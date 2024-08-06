Yankees call off Tuesday’s game against Angels, eye double-header

Due to inclement weather on Tuesday afternoon, the Yankees postponed their expected 7:05 PM game against the Los Angeles Angels, rescheduling for a doubleheader on Wednesday. The two teams will face off at 4 PM and again 30 minutes after the end of the first game.
The Yankees will have enjoyed two consecutive days off, getting some much-needed rest and rehabbing some minor injuries that are surely hurting some individual players. Instead of a regular game being played, the Yankees used Tuesday to get some of their rehabbing pitchers some work.
Clarke Schmidt and Cody Poteet both threw off the mound against some of the Yankees’ hitters, including Jon Berti, who is also working his way back from a calf injury.
The Yankees Will Feature Luis Gil and Will Warren
On Wednesday, Luis Gil will start at 4 PM. The 26-year-old hosts a 3.20 ERA this season over 112.2 innings, including 10.54 strikeouts per nine, a 76.9% left-on-base rate, and a 38.1% ground ball rate. Gil has tremendous stuff and he’s working on reducing his walks and locating his fastball more efficiently — he’s still been one of the best rookies in baseball.
In Game 2, Will Warren will get the start. The 25-year-old made his MLB debut last week against the Philadelphia Phillies, going over five innings. However, his contest featured a three-run homer to Austin Hays. Warren struck out six batters and looked efficient for the most part, so he will be looking to capitalize on a much weaker Angels team.
The Yankees have an opportunity to pull away in the American League East in August with a much more favorable schedule than the past few months.
At the moment, they are tied for first place with the Baltimore Orioles, both hosting a .593 winning percentage. The Orioles will face off against Toronto on Tuesday night but have a difficult upcoming schedule, especially during the latter portion of August.