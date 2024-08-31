Yankees burying utility man with veteran first baseman ‘likely’ returning on Sunday

Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

The Yankees made a notable change on Saturday against the St. Louis Cardinals, opting to start Oswaldo Cabrera at first base. Cabrera faced a challenging game offensively, ending the bottom of the ninth inning with an automatic strikeout due to a pitch clock violation. This was not the way Cabrera hoped to contribute during a crucial comeback attempt.

Struggles at First Base Continue for the Yankees

The Yankees’ offensive performance at first base has been underwhelming across the board. The 36-year-old utility player DJ LeMahieu has struggled significantly, becoming a liability rather than an asset this season. Over 66 games, he’s posted a batting average of just .202/.268/.258, marking his worst season as a professional. Although he managed a .255 average in August, his .262 on-base percentage and 46 wRC+ are the lowest on the team, underscoring his continued struggles.

Credit: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

Anthony Rizzo’s Imminent Return

The Yankees are eagerly anticipating Anthony Rizzo’s return, and after Saturday’s loss, manager Aaron Boone indicated it was “likely” that Rizzo would be promoted back to the major league roster on Sunday. His return could provide a much-needed boost as the Yankees prepare to conclude their three-game series against the Cardinals.

Importance of Upcoming Games

Holding a one-game lead in the American League East, the Yankees face a critical juncture in their season. With the Baltimore Orioles set to play the struggling Colorado Rockies on Saturday night, securing victories is crucial for the Yankees to maintain their position.

Rizzo’s Potential Impact

Rizzo’s return could inject some much-needed offensive production and veteran presence into the lineup. Before fracturing his right forearm, Rizzo was hitting .223/.289/.341 over 70 games. While his 80 wRC+ suggested he was below average, he still outperformed LeMahieu and Ben Rice in several key areas. If Rizzo can rediscover his form and provide some of his vintage production, the Yankees could stabilize first base, a position that has been a weak spot throughout much of the 2024 season.