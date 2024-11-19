Yankees burgeoning ace wins 2024 AL Rookie of the Year award

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

New York Yankees rising star Luis Gil is the 2024 American League Rookie of the Year. Gil’s win was announced on MLB Network on Monday night, as MLB.com’s Manny Randhawa and Paul Casella reported.

AL ROY Luis Gil was pivotal to the Yankees reaching the World Series

Gil was sensational on the mound for the Yankees in 2024. The Dominican talent went 15-7 while sporting a 3.50 ERA, 1.193 WHIP, and 171 strikeouts for the Bronx Bombers. In the midst of New York’s formidable rotation, the 26-year-old looked like the Yankees’ strongest pitcher for much of the 2024 campaign.

Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

New York’s run to the 2024 World Series was thanks in part to Gil’s great play on the hill. For his winning ways, efficient pitching, and precision in the strike zone, the incumbent ace beat out a field of nominees including Baltimore Orioles outfielder Colton Cowser and his Yankees teammate, catcher Austin Wells.

Gil triumphed over strong competitors for Rookie of the Year honors

Cowser had a compelling case, having hit 24 home runs and driven in 69 RBIs behind a .768 OPS and remarkable .997 fielding percentage on defense. Wells also played well in 2024 with 55 RBIs, 18 doubles, and a .718 OPS in only 115 games played, but neither matched the impact that Gil had on the campaign.

Alongside Pittsburgh Pirates National League Rookie of the Year Paul Skenes, the righty sensation made 2024 the first year that both Rookies of the Year were named starting pitchers since 1981. The Yankees have a special flamethrower on their hands. This year’s Jackie Robinson Rookie of the Year from the AL will look to build upon the noteworthy foundation he’s laid for his career in 2025 as New York looks to seal the deal on a World Series win.