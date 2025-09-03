Yankees bump red-hot infielder to cleanup spot — Giancarlo Stanton starts in left field again

The New York Yankees opened their series against the Houston Astros with a statement win on Tuesday, combining explosive offense with lockdown pitching.

But the real buzz came from Jazz Chisholm Jr., who launched two towering home runs from the seventh spot in Tuesday’s lineup.

Manager Aaron Boone’s decision to bury Chisholm down the order had more to do with matchups than his recent play.

Left-handed slugger Framber Valdez started for Houston, and Boone typically prefers to shield Chisholm against same-side pitching when possible.

Yet Chisholm’s performance made it clear he’s swinging the kind of bat that transcends matchup spreadsheets and conventional thinking.

Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

Chisholm’s surge at the plate

Over his last 20 games, Jazz Chisholm Jr. has looked unstoppable, posting nine home runs and a blistering 1.132 OPS.

Add in 12 stolen bases during that stretch, and you’re looking at a player carrying a rare combination of electricity and consistency.

When a hitter is this hot, managers don’t just notice—they adjust, and Boone wasted no time shaking up the lineup.

On Wednesday in Houston, Chisholm found himself hitting cleanup, slotted directly in front of Giancarlo Stanton in the order.

Why cleanup matters now

The Yankees have used Chisholm in the cleanup role 15 times this year, but not since mid-August. That finally changed.

Traditionally, the fourth spot belongs to a pure slugger like Stanton, but Chisholm’s red-hot bat has demanded a different approach.

He’s already blasted 28 homers this season, surpassing his career high, while adding 26 steals to flirt with a 30–30 campaign.

The Yankees don’t want that kind of production buried near the bottom of the lineup, where fewer opportunities can dull the impact.

By hitting him fourth, Boone ensures Chisholm is more likely to squeeze in another at-bat, especially in tight, late-game scenarios.

Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Maximizing every edge in September

Baseball in September is all about small advantages, the little adjustments that can tilt a playoff race in one direction.

Shuffling Chisholm higher isn’t just a reward—it’s a tactical move designed to maximize the Yankees’ most dynamic weapon.

Every team is searching for momentum this time of year, and Chisholm has become the Yankees’ spark plug at the perfect moment.

Placing him behind Trent Grisham, Cody Bellinger, and Aaron Judge means he’ll constantly bat with traffic already on the bases.

For opposing pitchers, that’s like trying to put out a fire with gasoline—his speed and power threaten from every possible angle.

A star stepping into the spotlight

Chisholm’s rise feels like the baseball equivalent of a band’s breakout single suddenly climbing to the top of the charts.

He’s been building toward this moment all season, but now the Yankees are fully embracing him as a centerpiece of the order.

If his hot streak continues, New York may look back on this lineup shift as the subtle spark that changed their playoff push.

In a lineup already filled with names like Judge and Stanton, it’s Jazz Chisholm Jr. who’s stealing the spotlight in September.

