Yankees’ bullpen weapon slowed with infection, close to game action

Credit: David Dermer-Imagn Images

Ian Hamilton has been dealing with an infection according to Yankees’ manager Aaron Boone which has slowed his ability to get in-game action, but he should be close to pitching soon. It’s not ideal, but it’s far from the worst news the Yankees have received over the last few weeks of camp.

The New York Yankees are being hit with a swarm of bullpen injuries, as it was announced today that both Clayton Beeter and Tyler Matzek would open the season on the IL. The pair of relievers were in competition for roster spots this Spring Training but will have to miss some time early into the season with the hope being that they can return and make an impact without missing much time.

Ian Hamilton Recovering From Infection, Yankees Hopeful For Return

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

The Yankees relied on Ian Hamilton heavily in 2023, as he was their breakout star of the bullpen after being signed to an MiLB that winter. He wasn’t as involved in the team’s run to the World Series as they hoped he would be due to injury, as his postseason run was cut short in the ALCS for injury-related reasons. That being said, the right-hander provides a unique look thanks to his funky slider and firm pair of heaters.

He still managed to post a 3.82 ERA and 3.03 FIP despite injuries and inconsistent velocity throughout the season, and the Yankees believe he can be a real impact weapon again in 2025. The pressure for him to perform is certainly growing with the mounting injuries, as the Yankees will roll into Opening Day with Clayton Beeter and Tyler Matzek joining an expanding list of pitchers who will be placed on the IL.

Credit: Dave Nelson-Imagn Images

The Yankees’ strength as an organization has always been depth however, and they have faith that they can recoup their losses in the short-term with internal options. Brent Headrick has been an early Spring Training standout as has Yerry De Los Santos, who developed a new splitter last season while pitching in Triple-A with the Scranton RailRiders.

If they need to look within they’ll have the arms needed to get through April, but the worry is that these early injuries are a bad omen of what’s to come. The Yankees need to stay healthy if they want to win ballgames, but pitchers are increasingly becoming more injury-prone as the league is phasing out soft tossers due to just how talented hitters are becoming.