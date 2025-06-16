Yankees’ bullpen may have suffered a big Tommy John surgery blow

The New York Yankees have leaned on their pitching staff to stay afloat, even during a rough stretch against division rivals.

Despite being swept by the Boston Red Sox, the rotation and bullpen have largely done their job over the past week.

But bullpen depth can unravel quickly, and the latest update on Jake Cousins could force the Yankees into a tough decision.

Jake Cousins hits major roadblock during rehab

Cousins, who was nearing a return from the injured list, felt discomfort in his elbow during a recent rehab appearance.

That setback prompted the Yankees to send him for further testing, and early signs point to a potentially significant issue.

There’s real concern that Cousins may need Tommy John surgery, which would sideline him for all of 2025 and beyond.

For a 30-year-old reliever who was carving out a legitimate role, it’s a crushing turn at the worst possible time.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Cousins was quietly becoming a crucial bullpen piece

Before landing on the injured list, Jake Cousins was one of the Yankees’ most quietly effective arms out of the bullpen.

In 2024, he tossed 38 innings with a 2.37 ERA and 53 strikeouts—earning trust in key late-game spots.

Cousins thrived by generating weak contact and missing bats, ranking high in chase, whiff, and strikeout rates.

Even with occasional issues walking batters, his swing-and-miss stuff helped him escape damage and preserve narrow leads.

Why this injury could alter trade deadline thinking

With Cousins likely sidelined long-term, general manager Brian Cashman will need to adjust his trade deadline strategy.

The Yankees already had bullpen support on the radar, but losing Cousins makes that need more immediate and pressing.

They may now target a veteran right-handed arm who can take over in high-leverage innings alongside the current core.

The timing is tough—July’s trade market hasn’t fully formed, and the best bullpen arms tend to fetch premium prices.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Will the Yankees be aggressive in July?

Cousins’ injury likely increases the odds that the Yankees push more chips into the center of the table.

They’ve built a championship-caliber roster but need every bullpen arm firing come October to make a deep run.

Adding one more impact reliever could help them navigate high-pressure playoff situations with a bit more flexibility.

Expect Cashman to explore controllable options and potentially absorb some money if it helps fortify the relief corps.

