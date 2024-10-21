Yankees’ bullpen could transform with return of lefty starter

Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

The Yankees‘ bullpen has performed well in the ALCS against the Cleveland Guardians, but the Los Angeles Dodgers’ powerful offense will present new challenges. At the top of their lineup sits Shohei Ohtani, a threat who can handle fastballs, breaking balls, and off-speed pitches with equal proficiency. As the Yankees prepare for the World Series, they’ll need their best arms healthy and ready.

Nestor Cortes’ Potential Return

One of the most exciting developments for the Yankees is manager Aaron Boone’s recent comments that Nestor Cortes has a shot to return for the World Series. Cortes, the Yankees’ workhorse starter this season, had an excellent final two months, throwing 174.1 innings (season total) and posting a 3.77 ERA. His consistency, highlighted by a 2.79 ERA in September and a 2.49 ERA in August, helped solidify the Yankees’ rotation.

Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Cortes began to find his rhythm after Boone briefly moved him to the bullpen, which is likely where he will be used if he returns for the World Series. His presence would give the Yankees a valuable arm capable of pitching multiple innings when needed, adding depth and flexibility to the bullpen.

Lefties in the Yankees’ Bullpen

The Yankees have relied heavily on veteran lefties like Tim Hill and Tim Mayza in the playoffs. Hill has been solid, posting a 1.59 ERA over 5.2 innings and seven appearances. However, his low velocity may not be as effective against the Dodgers’ potent lineup. Mayza, with slightly better velocity, has a perfect ERA over 1.1 innings this postseason, though Boone has used him sparingly.

Adding Cortes to the bullpen would give the Yankees a lefty with the ability to handle multiple innings, a dynamic pitch mix, and solid command. Cortes uses a four-seam fastball, cutter, sweeper, and changeup. This season, his fastball allowed a .235 batting average with a .443 slugging rate, but those numbers improved as the season progressed, signaling a return to form.

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Impact on Yankees’ Strategy

Cortes’ return would provide Boone with more options in managing the bullpen. His versatility and ability to pitch multiple innings would allow Boone to better manage the bullpen’s workload. Additionally, Cortes’ experience as a starter gives him an edge in high-leverage situations, which could prove crucial in the World Series.

However, it’s important to note that the Dodgers are one of the best teams in baseball at hitting left-handed pitching. Given this, Boone may lean more on his right-handed pitchers in key moments. While Cortes’ return would be a major boost, the Yankees will need a strategic mix of arms to handle the Dodgers’ dangerous lineup.

As the Yanks prepare for the World Series, the potential return of Nestor Cortes provides a significant lift to their bullpen. His ability to pitch multiple innings and his improved command could make him a key asset in what is expected to be a challenging series. With the Dodgers excelling against left-handed pitching, Boone will need to carefully balance his bullpen usage, but having Cortes available adds a valuable weapon to the Yankees’ arsenal.