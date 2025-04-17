Yankees’ bullpen acquisition is turning out to be an absolute steal

Credit: Tom Horak-Imagn Images

When the Yankees acquired Fernando Cruz from the Cincinnati Reds this past offseason, the move didn’t exactly make major headlines. But just a few weeks into the 2025 season, it’s clear that Brian Cashman pulled a rabbit out of his hat once again. Cruz has quickly become one of the Yankees’ most dominant bullpen arms, thriving under pitching coach Matt Blake’s careful guidance.

Sometimes, the smartest baseball moves aren’t splashy—they’re subtle. Like discovering your favorite diner hidden behind a flashy restaurant strip, Cruz has quietly become a cornerstone of the Yankees’ bullpen.

A Trade That Keeps Paying Off

Alongside Cruz, the Yankees also landed catcher Alex Jackson in that deal, giving up fan-favorite and elite defensive backstop Jose Trevino. Many wondered how the Yankees would replace Trevino’s glove behind the plate, but JC Escarra has stepped up impressively as Austin Wells’ backup. With defense solidified, it’s Cruz who’s turned into the real prize of that transaction.

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

He didn’t arrive in the Bronx with massive fanfare, but now, batters facing Cruz are about as comfortable as someone stuck in a dentist’s waiting room.

The Splitter That’s Silencing Hitters

Fernando Cruz’s success revolves around his devastating split-finger fastball—arguably one of the filthiest pitches in baseball. Blake and the Yankees have leaned into it heavily, increasing Cruz’s splitter usage from 41.9% in 2024 to a remarkable 53.7% so far this season.

The results have been spectacular: opposing hitters are managing just a paltry .053 batting average and a .105 slugging rate against it. With a whiff percentage of 65.7% and a put-away rate of 50%, batters don’t just struggle—they often look completely lost, swinging through air more than they connect with leather.

It’s like having a Ferrari parked in your garage—why not drive it every chance you get?

Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Cruz’s Numbers Reflect His Dominance

Cruz currently boasts a 2.79 ERA, a number that’s steadily dropped with every appearance. Even more impressive are his advanced metrics: he ranks in the 99th percentile in both whiff percentage and strikeout rate, punching out an eye-popping 42.1% of the batters he faces.

This isn’t a fluke. He’s simply not allowing much hard contact, repeatedly forcing hitters into weak swings and off-balance hacks.

Matt Blake’s Magic Touch

Cruz’s immediate leap in effectiveness speaks volumes about Matt Blake’s approach. Blake has consistently proven he can unlock potential by identifying a pitcher’s best weapon and maximizing its use.

The logic seems obvious: if you have something that works, use it more often. Yet, many teams around the league struggle to follow this simple formula. Blake and the Yankees have cracked the code, and Cruz is reaping the rewards.

While bigger names might still dominate the headlines, Fernando Cruz quietly continues to thrive, reminding everyone that sometimes the best moves are those hidden in plain sight.