Brock Selvidge had a strong showing in his first outing of Spring Training, but the Yankees have not used him in a game since and the reason for it has just been revealed.

Jonathan Mayo of MLB Pipeline has reported that Selvidge will miss the entirety of the 2026 season after undergoing brace surgery on his elbow.

The left-hander got up to 97 MPH and flashed serious upside in that 2026 debut with an eye on a potential 2027 MLB debut, instead he’ll be sidelined for the entire pro season.

It’s unclear what this will mean for his future inside the Yankees’ organization given that he was already left unprotected this winter for the Rule 5 Draft.

A Promising Season For Brock Selvidge is Cut Short, Yankees Expect 2027 Return

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Brock Selvidge battled injuries in 2024 and 2025 including a severe pinched nerve in his bicep, causing him to be ineffective when he was active.

The left-hander has shown a plus fastball at times getting it up to 97 MPH with cut-ride action, but his velocity has fluctuated a ton from start-to-start due to injuries.

2025 was a struggle, going 2-7 with a 4.68 ERA while walking 44 batters in 82.2 IP, but there was optimism following a strong Spring Training outing against the Tigers.

Rather than building on that momentum, he’ll be sidelined for the entire season and will have to wait until 2027 at the very latest to get pro game action.

It’s a devastating outcome for Selvidge who was once a slam-dunk top 10 prospect in the Yankees’ system, even getting the nod to start in their 2024 Spring Breakout Game.