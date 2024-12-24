Yankees bring back bullpen arm on $5 million deal, including 2026 club option

The Yankees have been focused on strengthening their roster this offseason, particularly in the pitching department. The acquisition of Max Fried on a $218 million deal provides a top-tier starter to the rotation, while the trade for Devin Williams, sending Nestor Cortes and Caleb Durbin to Milwaukee, brought in a premier closer to bolster the bullpen. Alongside these headline moves, the Yankees have made quieter yet meaningful decisions to add depth and versatility.

Jonathan Loaisiga Retained on a Strategic Deal

One of those smaller yet significant moves was retaining relief pitcher Jonathan Loaisiga on a one-year, $5 million deal, via Jon Heyman, who reported the financials on Tuesday afternoon. The agreement includes a $500,000 signing bonus and a club option for 2026, also valued at $5 million. Additionally, Loaisiga has performance incentives, earning $100,000 for reaching 50, 55, 60, 65, and 70 innings pitched.

Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Loaisiga’s recent track record is marred by injury. He threw just four innings in 2024 and only 21.2 innings over the past two seasons combined, battling elbow and shoulder issues. Despite these challenges, the Yankees see potential in his recovery and are betting on a return to his 2021 form. That season, Loaisiga was a standout, tossing 70.2 innings with a 2.17 ERA, striking out 8.79 batters per nine innings, and ranking among the league’s best in velocity and ground ball rates.

Banking on Upside and Health

The Yankees’ decision to bring back Loaisiga reflects a calculated risk. His velocity in limited 2024 action remained strong, hinting that his elite stuff could return if he stays healthy. For $5 million, the Yankees are gambling on a high-upside arm who, at his best, is capable of handling high-leverage situations. Should he regain form, the Yankees hold the option to retain him for another season at a modest cost.

Following the Luke Weaver Blueprint

The Yankees have shown success in rejuvenating pitchers under similar circumstances. Luke Weaver, a journeyman arm, signed with the Yankees and evolved into a reliable high-leverage reliever. Weaver’s deal included a $2 million club option for 2025, which now looks like one of the best bargains in baseball. The Yankees are hoping to replicate that success with Loaisiga, leaning on their track record of pitcher development and their ability to maximize value in the bullpen.

Building Depth and Playoff Readiness

With moves like these, the Yankees continue to build a bullpen equipped for both the grind of the regular season and the high-pressure demands of October. By taking chances on pitchers like Loaisiga and leveraging cost-effective options, they are reinforcing a unit that could complement their star-studded rotation and solidify their pitching staff as one of the most formidable in the league.