Yankees’ Brian Cashman takes shots at AL rival: ‘Cheated us’

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees are heading to their first World Series since 2009, a long-awaited return to the grand stage. However, the team might have had other opportunities to reach this point if not for being cheated out of a chance by one of their AL East rivals—the Houston Astros.

The Astros Scandal

The Houston Astros’ 2017 World Series win comes with an asterisk, a reminder of their infamous sign-stealing scandal. The Yankees were notably stifled in the ALCS that year when Jose Altuve hit a game-winning home run off Aroldis Chapman.

At the time, Major League Baseball was unaware of the Astros’ system of relaying signs via a trashcan. Now, this story remains one of the darkest marks in baseball history, and it wouldn’t be surprising if it becomes the subject of a film that further exposes their deception.

Credit: Thomas B. Shea-Imagn Images

Brian Cashman Calls Out the Astros

Yankees general manager Brian Cashman recently shared his thoughts on the situation during a conversation with New York radio host Chris Russo. Cashman didn’t hold back, throwing some shade at the Astros for their role in denying the Yankees a rightful shot at a title.

“I hate the 15-year thing because it completely forgets and discounts that some other organization cheated us when we were already at the end,” Cashman said on “Mad Dog Radio.” “If you knew what was going on, I don’t think they would be advancing during that time. I think we would have been advancing.”

Focus on the 2024 World Series

While the past still stings, the Yankees are focusing on the present, as the next week will determine their 2024 fate. The Los Angeles Dodgers, their World Series opponent, are red hot offensively. While the Yankees boast a stronger roster than the New York Mets, they are aware of the challenges ahead.

Starting the series in Los Angeles presents the Dodgers with an opportunity to take an early lead. However, the Yankees have plenty of firepower, and if superstar Aaron Judge shakes off his recent cold stretch, the Bombers could become nearly unstoppable.

The Dodgers’ Threat

The Dodgers are a formidable force, capable of explosive offensive performances. They are like a dragon, ready to breathe fire at any moment. With the potential to put up double digits on the scoreboard in any given game, the Yankees’ pitching staff will play a crucial role in determining the outcome of the series. The team’s success will largely depend on whether their arms can hold back the potent Dodgers lineup.

A Milestone for the Yankees

Regardless of the outcome, the Yankees’ return to the World Series for the first time in 15 years is an accomplishment in itself. While they face a difficult challenge in Los Angeles, the Bombers have already proven they belong on baseball’s biggest stage. Their performance over the next week will decide if 2024 is the year they reclaim the title or if they’ll need to look ahead to 2025 for redemption.

